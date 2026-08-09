Jharkhand govt announces CID-ED probe; students stick to CBI demand, plan Assembly march today | 10 points

Ranchi:

The standoff between the Jharkhand government and protesting students over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) continues, with no immediate resolution in sight after talks failed to produce an agreement. On Sunday, protesting students announced that they would hold a peaceful 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' (Assembly march) on Monday and appealed to students from across the state to join the protest, despite the government's claim that they accepted 98 per cent of their demands.

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities. However, protesting students remained firm on their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry.

Here's everything you need to know about Jharkhand students' protest in 10 points:

After a marathon meeting on Sunday with a students' delegation in Ranchi, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said the government believes that 98 per cent of the points raised by students have been accepted. He said the government had agreed to several demands raised by the students, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and backlog recruitment examinations of 2023 and 2025. He said the criminal aspects of the alleged irregularities would be investigated by the CID, while the government would request an ED probe into suspected financial irregularities. A fast-track court would be constituted, and charge sheets against accused persons would be filed within 90 days, the minister said. It did not, however, agree to the demand for cancellation of the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam or a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in government recruitment exams. "The remaining two per cent, specifically the demand to cancel the CGL exam, could not be met because the government cannot unilaterally cancel an examination conducted under the directions of the High Court and Supreme Court," he said. The minister said the government had also proposed a monitoring committee headed by a retired High Court judge to oversee the investigation and address students' concerns. However, students rejected the government's proposal, maintaining that their primary demand for a CBI inquiry had not been accepted. Protesting students accused the Jharkhand government of spreading "lies" by claiming it had fulfilled 98 per cent of their demands. A student leader claimed the government had cancelled only three of the 13 examinations whose cancellation was demanded by the protesters. Student leaders criticised the government's decision to rely on a CID investigation, alleging that the agency has previously been associated with "cover-ups". The protesters said an independent probe was necessary to uncover the alleged irregularities and establish accountability. Protesters said they would not allow "anti-social elements" to disrupt their peaceful agitation. The students said their objective was to dismantle what they described as a "job-selling system" in Jharkhand. Amid the massive protests over the alleged irregularities in recruitment tests conducted by the agency, all three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) resigned after being summoned by the CID for questioning on Monday. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignation of Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad, according to a statement issued by the Lok Bhavan. Agitators have alleged that the state government made an attempt to remove Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahato from the protest site in Ranchi, a move similar to the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The protesting students at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi are demanding cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved", disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.

Appeal and guidelines for Monday's Vidhan Sabha gherao

The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have appealed to all students participating in the agitation in Ranchi to maintain unity and ensure that Monday’s Vidhan Sabha march remains peaceful. The protesters urged all students to:

All students should unite first and remain peacefully at one place.

Move forward together for the Vidhan Sabha March. Do not form separate groups or create traffic disruptions.

Do not cause inconvenience to commuters or the general public.

Move forward with your banners, posters and slogans.

Do not get into any kind of confrontation with the police or anyone else who comes to assist you. Do not support those who engage in such behaviour.

If you notice any kind of mischief or unruly behaviour, immediately inform the police and do not become a part of it.

Present your demands before the government in a peaceful manner. The government will certainly listen to you.

All students have demonstrated understanding and sensitivity over the past several days. Please continue to maintain the same spirit.

Continue to stand firmly and peacefully for your demands before the government. This is your democratic right.

Do not pay attention to rumours. Verify information yourself before believing or sharing it.

Also Read

Jharkhand govt agrees to cancel JPSC exam, but not ready for CBI probe; students protest to continue

'Like Sonam Wangchuk': Students allege bid to remove Devendra Mahato amid JPSC-JSSC exam protest