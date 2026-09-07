'Can't escape responsibility': HC notice to Delhi govt, MCD and DU over Satya Niketan building collapse

New Delhi:

Questioning the authorities over the building collapse in Satya Niketan that left seven people dead, the Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Centre, Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi University (DU), seeking their separate response over the numbers of students who live in such PGs across the capital.

A Division Bench of the court that included Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia also questioning the Delhi government and said such incidents cannot happen in the national capital every second year, directing authorities to "double down" their efforts in rescuing those who are still trapped under the ruble.

The court also asked the DU to how many students who take admission are provided with hostel facilities.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Centre, the MCD and the Delhi Police, told the court that authorities are making all possible efforts to rescue the trapped people, while stressing that such issues cannot be sensationalised. However, the court pulled up the authorities and asked how such PGs are being built in Delhi without authorisation and violating norms.

Posting the matter for next hearing on September 25, the court directed authorities to submit their responses within 10 days.

"You [government] can't escape responsibility... 50 young students who are at the threshold of their lives... Majority of them are perhaps still lying under the debris, there can’t be anything more sad thant his," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench. "PGs are not only very dangerous, but they are causing a threat to the life and security of the students, and this is because of an absolutely inadequate number of hostels for the students."

The Satya Niketan tragedy has left seven dead, while rescue operation still continues. Till now, authorities have arrested the PG owner Hariram and suspended five MCD officials, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vowing strict action against the guilty.

The incident has prompted scrutiny of the condition of buildings in the area, the role of civic authorities and the circumstances under which repair work was being carried out at the collapsed structure.

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