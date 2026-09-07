Fatima Sana found in breach of ICC's Code of Conduct, handed demerit point after India clash; Check details

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 has seen the Indian team put in some brilliant performances. The Women in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament, having registered wins against Thailand, Hong Kong, and arch-rivals Pakistan as well. It is interesting to note that the side’s clash against Pakistan had many eyes on it.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India completely dominated Pakistan and managed to register a 7-wicket victory in the clash. However, despite the incredible performances, one of the most talked-about moments from the game came in the second innings. With India chasing down a target of 56 runs, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana dismissed opener Shafali Verma.

After taking her catch, Fatima Sana gestured to the India opener to walk back to the pavilion. The same has landed her in trouble, as she has been found in breach of the ICC’s Code of Conduct. It is worth noting that Fatima Sana has breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

As a result, she has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees and has been handed a demerit point on top of that as well. It is interesting to note that this was her second offence in 24 months. As a result, Fatima Sana has admitted to the offence and has accepted the fine, which eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

India book their place in the semi-final

Speaking of the Indian team, with their win over Pakistan, the Women in Blue have booked their berth in the semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup. The side’s opponent in the upcoming game is yet to be decided, as they will be playing the first semi-final.

It is interesting to note that India will play the semi-final on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top and who India will face in their upcoming crucial game.

Also Read:

Kevin Pietersen named specialist mentor for England's white-ball team ahead of ODI World Cup 2027