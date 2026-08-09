Jharkhand govt agrees to cancel JPSC exam, but not ready for CBI probe; students protest to continue

New Delhi:

The Jharkhand government is ready to cancel the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) PT examination after the protests over JPSC exam irregularities entered their 16th day in the state, sources said. The state government is also prepared to order CID and ED investigations into the backlog papers where there are allegations of irregularities. Sources said that the state has agreed to the majority of the demands of the students, but their demand for a CBI probe into the irregularities is still in deadlock.

According to sources, the Jharkhand government is also not ready to cancel all the exams Abhay Tiwari appeared in. Tiwari has been one of the accused in the exam irregularities, and he reportedly cleared 12 examinations in the last 13 years. The state government has communicated these points to the main student group and has accepted many of their demands. The government has also said that a chargesheet will be filed within 90 days. Recently, all three sitting members in the JPSC have also resigned, a day before they were scheduled for questioning with the CID.

Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar reflected that the government has decided that the CID and ED will inspect the matter. "After three days of talks and extensive deliberations, the government, under the directions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, decided that the irregularities related to the 14th JPSC and the 2023–25 backlog recruitments would be addressed in two ways," he said. "The CID will investigate the criminal aspects. In addition, given the financial implications and evidence of illegal financial transactions, the government will request an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)."

Fast-track court to be formed, state government promises

The minister further stated that a fast-track court will be set up and that a chargesheet will be filed within three months. "After this, a fast-track court will be set up, and a chargesheet against the accused will be filed within 90 days. Regarding the necessary reforms, the government said that a committee comprising experts from IIT-ISM, IIM Ranchi, and XLRI will be formed to guide the process and implement the reforms," he said.

"Following these discussions, the student representatives demanded the cancellation of the CGL examination. The government, however, made it clear that it does not have the authority to cancel the examination, as it was conducted in accordance with the directions of the High Court and the Supreme Court," the minister added.

Proposal to set up oversight committee headed by retired judge

The minister further added that the government has proposed setting up an oversight committee headed by a retired judge to supervise the investigation. "We believe that the government has agreed to 98% of the points raised by the students. The remaining 2% primarily concerns the demand to cancel the CGL examination. On this, the government has said that since the examination was conducted pursuant to a court order, it cannot cancel it on its own," he said.

Updates on talks between students and government

The government has agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC examination. Following today’s talks, the matter will be taken forward under the directions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The students also maintained their stand for the cancellation of all examinations linked to TDPL.

The major deadlock remains on the government not agreeing to CBI probe demand of the students. The government is in favour of an investigation by a committee headed by a retired judge.

The government has proposed that the CID investigate the criminal aspects and the ED investigate the financial aspects.

The govt has stated a fast-track court will be set up to hear these cases.

The government has proposed seeking inputs from experts from IIM and XLRI as part of the investigation and reform process.

No agreement was reached on the demand to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination.

The Jharkhand government argues that it does not have the authority or capacity at this stage to cancel the JSSC examination, as the matter had already come before the High Court and Supreme Court, and candidates appointed subsequently have already joined their jobs.

The government also said that some candidates linked to the CGL examination were already employed, making the issue of cancelling the examination more complicated.

The government said the CID investigation would be monitored by a retired judge. If any party has a grievance regarding the investigation, they can approach the committee.

The government also attempted to bring an end to the protests, but the students have not yet given their final consent.

Student representatives will now discuss the proposals among themselves and inform the government whether they agree to them.

Hemant Soren speaks on students' protest

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated that students protesting against the JPSC exam irregularities "will get justice", while those responsible for the irregularities would face "severe punishment". Soren also hit out at the opposition parties for "misleading" youths by "mixing truth with falsehood."

The students' protest in Jharkhand has entered its 16th day today. Students have been agitating against the alleged JPSC irregularities, demanding the cancellation of the exam that was conducted on April 19 to be cancelled, a CBI investigation into the irregularities and reforms. Meanwhile, a CID team has summoned three sitting members of the JPSC and will be questioning them over the alleged JPSC exam irregularities. Speaking on the protest, Soren said that the youth will get justice.

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Jharkhand govt likely to cancel 14th JPSC PT; CBI probe, reforms among key discussion points: Sources