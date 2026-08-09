Jharkhand govt likely to cancel 14th JPSC PT; CBI probe, reforms among key discussion points: Sources

Ranchi:

The Jharkhand government is set to hold another round of talks with protesting JPSC and JSSC aspirants on Sunday as the student agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered its 16th day. The fresh discussions come amid growing concern over the health of student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike.

Two student delegations are expected to meet government representatives at the guest house. The JPSC-JSSC Forum Manch delegation has already reached the venue, while the delegation led by Devendra Nath Mahto is also expected to arrive. The government is likely to hold discussions with both groups together.

The talks are being closely watched as the government could consider several demands raised by the protesting students, including the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test, an independent probe into alleged examination irregularities and reforms in the recruitment process.

14th JPSC PT cancellation among key demands

The cancellation of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test remains one of the major demands of the protesting aspirants. Students have raised allegations of irregularities in the examination process and are demanding that the government take concrete action rather than limiting the response to an internal investigation.

However, the cancellation of the 14th JPSC PT should not be reported as a final government decision yet. As of Sunday morning, fresh talks are being held, and no official announcement confirming cancellation has been made. The JPSC's official 2026 examination calendar lists the Combined Civil Services examinations among its scheduled recruitment processes, underlining the wider scale of the recruitment cycle affected by the ongoing dispute.

Judicial probe may be discussed

Another important issue likely to come up during the discussions is the nature of the investigation into alleged irregularities. The protesting students have been demanding an independent probe, including a CBI investigation, into alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations. The government, meanwhile, is reportedly considering whether a judicial inquiry could be an alternative to a CBI investigation. The possibility of an inquiry involving a serving or retired High Court judge is among the options being discussed. The probe mechanism could therefore become one of the most important points of Sunday's negotiations.

Students seek reforms in JPSC, JSSC examinations

The students' demands extend beyond the cancellation of individual examinations. They have also called for changes to the recruitment and examination system to ensure greater transparency and prevent alleged irregularities in future examinations. The government has been engaging with different student groups in an effort to find common ground. Several rounds of discussions held on Friday and Saturday failed to produce a breakthrough, leading to another round of talks on Sunday. The differences between various student groups have also become visible ahead of the talks, with rival factions taking different positions over the protest and negotiations.

Devendra Nath Mahto's health raises concern

The health of student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has added urgency to the situation. Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike as part of the agitation.

Reports on Sunday said the health of hunger strikers had deteriorated, with doctors advising that they should be taken to hospital. Protesters, however, have reportedly been reluctant to leave the protest site. Mahto has continued to press for action on the students' demands, including an investigation into alleged irregularities in the state's recruitment examinations.

What students are demanding

The protesting aspirants have primarily sought:

Cancellation of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Test

An independent investigation into alleged JPSC and JSSC examination irregularities

A CBI probe, among other demands

Reforms in the recruitment and examination process

Greater transparency and accountability in conducting competitive examinations

The government is expected to respond to these demands during Sunday's discussions.

For now, the outcome of the talks remains uncertain. Any decision on cancelling the 14th JPSC PT or replacing the existing investigation with a judicial inquiry will need to be formally announced by the government. The fresh round of negotiations could, however, prove crucial in determining whether the 16-day student agitation can finally be brought to an end.

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