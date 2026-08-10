India's spin bowling coach weighs in on Devdutt Padikkal's chance ahead first Sri Lanka Test

New Delhi:

The Indian team put in a good showing as they took on Sri Lanka in a three-day tour game ahead of their two-game series. Led by KL Rahul in the clash, India put forth a brilliant showing and managed to defeat Sri Lanka, registering a six-wicket victory to get off to a good start ahead of the series.

Throughout the three-day game, the performance of star batter Devdutt Padikkal stood out for India. Coming out to bat in the first innings, Padikkal performed exceptionally well and amassed 142 runs to his name in 164 deliveries. His performance was crucial as Team India won the practice game.

Speaking on the same, Team India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule took centre stage and talked about the performance that Padikkal put in, hailing his knock and stating that whether he makes the playing XI for the first Test will be decided in Galle itself.

“Devdutt got this opportunity, he expressed himself, he batted beautifully, and he's ready to, you know, whatever the decision once we go to Galle, we'll see the pitch and whatever decision has to be taken, it will be. But he's got those runs behind him, he's got the confidence behind him. Now, whether we take it, you know, whether he gets into the XI is something which we will decide only at Galle,” Bahutule said after the game.

Bahutule gave his take on India’s spin options as well

Furthermore, Bahutule talked about the variety of spin bowling options that are present in the Indian team’s arsenal ahead of the first Test and gave an idea on what can be used by the side ahead of the clash in Galle.

“I think that call will be taken only once we reach Galle, but all four spinners have that uniqueness. We've got experience with Jadeja. We've got great accuracy levels with Manav Suthar, and obviously Saransh has got experience. He's performed really well in domestic cricket, and that is how he's earned his spot,” he said.

It is worth noting that the first Test of the series between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th, and both sides will look to put in a good performance.

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