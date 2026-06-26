7 killed, 1 critically injured in truck-passenger vehicle collision in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ranchi:

At least seven people lost their lives, while one was left critically injured after a coal-laden truck collided with a passenger vehicle in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, the police said on Thursday. The wounded was provided preliminary treatment and has been referred to Ranchi.

The accident happened on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday on the National Highway (NH) 23 in Lari-Barlong under the jurisdiction of Rajrappa police station. The impact was so severe that the entire passenger vehicle was destroyed.

The accident trigerred panic among the people, who rushed to the spot immediately for the rescue operation. Soon, the police arrived and the victims were rushed to the Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, where seven of them were declared dead by the doctors.

"Eight people were brought and of them, seven had already died. One person was critically injured, he had a head injury. He is in a stable condition, but he was been referred... Further investigation is being done right now," Ramgarh Sadar Hospital civil surgeon Anil Kumar said.

The police said the deceased were members of a band and were returning from Hazaribagh district's Balsagra after attending an event when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a truck in the Ramgarh district around 12 am.

"The accident happened near Lari when a truck collided with a passenger vehicle while overtaking. Several people were dead, while some are being provided medical assistance. We are investigating the case and further information will be revealed later," Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Alok Ranjan told reporters following the incident.

Following the incident, the locals and the family members of the victims blocked the NH 23, which disrupted the traffic there. They alleged that the Lari-Barlong stretch is accident prone and this is the second major accident that has happened within four days, but the authorities have failed to act upon and take safety measures.

The authorities have held talks with the locals and assured them that appropriate action will be taken in this regard. However, no official has spoke with the media over these allegations till now.

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