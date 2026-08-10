Jharkhand job scam row: ED steps in to investigate irregularities in JPSC exam

Ranchi:

The Enforcement Directorate, ED has stepped in to investigate irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) 14th preliminary exam. The ED has filed an ECIR last week based on the FIR registered with CID. Earlier on Sunday, the Hemant Soren-led government announced for a CID and ED probe into alleged recruitment irregularities after a marathon meeting with the JPSC-JSSC protesting students.

Following the meeting, the Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said the government believes that 98 per cent of the points raised by students have been accepted. He said the government had agreed to several demands raised by the students, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and backlog recruitment examinations of 2023 and 2025.

However, the government did not agree to the demand for cancellation of the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam or a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in government recruitment exams. "The remaining two per cent, specifically the demand to cancel the CGL exam, could not be met because the government cannot unilaterally cancel an examination conducted under the directions of the High Court and Supreme Court," he said.

The protesting students rejected the government's proposal and called for a "Vidhan Sabha gherao" (Assembly march) on Monday. According to the students, the primary demand for a CBI inquiry had not been accepted. Protesting students accused the Jharkhand government of spreading "lies" by claiming it had fulfilled 98 per cent of their demands. A student leader claimed the government had cancelled only three of the 13 examinations whose cancellation was demanded by the protesters.

Student leaders also criticised the government's decision to rely on a CID investigation, alleging that the agency has previously been associated with "cover-ups". The protesters said an independent probe was necessary to uncover the alleged irregularities and establish accountability.

Guidelines for "Vidhan Sabha gherao" on Monday

The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have appealed to students to maintain unity and ensure that Monday’s Vidhan Sabha march remains peaceful.

All students should unite first and remain peacefully at one place. Move forward together for the Vidhan Sabha March. Do not form separate groups or create traffic disruptions. Do not cause inconvenience to commuters or the general public. Move forward with your banners, posters and slogans. Do not get into any kind of confrontation with the police or anyone else who comes to assist you. Do not support those who engage in such behaviour. If you notice any kind of mischief or unruly behaviour, immediately inform the police and do not become a part of it. Present your demands before the government in a peaceful manner. The government will certainly listen to you.

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