Activist Devender Mahto on hunger strike over JPSC paper leak breaks water fast at Sonam Wangchuk's request

New Delhi:

Student activist Devendra Mahto has ended his water fast following a video interaction with Sonam Wangchuk. In a post on X, Devendra Mahto wrote, "An opportunity to directly communicate via video call with the renowned innovator of the country, Shri Sonam Wangchuk Sir. He provided his invaluable guidance, inspiring thoughts, and encouragement towards our movement. At his insistence, we took water. Additionally, we humbly requested him to visit Ranchi and boost the morale of the protesting students."

Meanwhile, the indefinite hunger strike and Satyagraha movement will continue.

More people joined hunger strike

Five people have started an indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Tuesday night under the JPSC, JSSC Reforms Manch ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Nath Mahto is also protesting at the same venue.

For the past 10 days, both the factions have been demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination, reforms in the commission as well as in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

They are also demanding an inquiry into exam irregularities by the CBI or an independent panel of retired high court judges from outside the state, as reported by news agency PTI.

Who is Jharkhand exam scam mastermind Abhay?

The biggest revelation over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC competitive exams case so far revolves around Abhay Tiwari, who has been identified as the mastermind behind the controversial examination scam.

According to the CID, Abhay Tiwari passed 12 competitive exams in 13 years. These include the Sub-Inspector of Police exam, the Indian Navy recruitment exam, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), IRB Constable, CRPF Head Constable, Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), JSSC PGT, CGL, and JPSC's ACF, FRO, FSO, and Combined Civil Services preliminary exams. The agency is now investigating his role in these exams.

Tiwari's brother and wife are also employees of the Jharkhand government. According to available information, Tiwari previously served as a manager at TDPL company and is currently posted as the Block Supply Officer in Podaiyahat, Godda district.

Tiwari’s brother secured a Jharkhand government job through the JSSC CGL examination. Later, Tiwari's wife also reportedly got a government job through the same examination process. It has further emerged that when the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) floated a tender for an agency to conduct the examination, TDPL, the company where Tiwari was working as a manager, had also submitted a bid.

The investigating agency suspects that Abhay Tiwari may be the mastermind behind the entire alleged examination scam. The investigation has also revealed that he allegedly secured a government job through exam irregularities, not only for himself, but also played a role in securing government jobs for his brother and wife.

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