Jharkhand exam scam mastermind Abhay cleared 12 competitive exams in 13 years; wife, brother hold govt jobs

Ranchi:

The controversy over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC competitive examinations in Jharkhand continues to escalate. Thousands of students have been staging an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar (Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium) on Kachari Road in Ranchi for the past 11 days, demanding action over the alleged irregularities. Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its probe into the matter. The biggest revelation in the case so far revolves around Abhay Tiwari, who has been identified as the mastermind behind the controversial examination scam.

Abhay Tiwari cleared 12 competitive exams

According to the CID, Abhay Tiwari passed 12 competitive exams in 13 years. These include the Sub-Inspector of Police exam, the Indian Navy recruitment exam, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), IRB Constable, CRPF Head Constable, Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), JSSC PGT, CGL, and JPSC's ACF, FRO, FSO, and Combined Civil Services preliminary exams. The agency is now investigating his role in these exams.

Tiwari's brother and wife are also employees of the Jharkhand government. According to available information, Tiwari previously served as a manager at TDPL company and is currently posted as the Block Supply Officer in Podaiyahat, Godda district.

Tiwari’s brother secured a Jharkhand government job through the JSSC CGL examination. Later, Tiwari's wife also reportedly got a government job through the same examination process. It has further emerged that when the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) floated a tender for an agency to conduct the examination, TDPL, the company where Tiwari was working as a manager, had also submitted a bid.

The investigating agency suspects that Abhay Tiwari may be the mastermind behind the entire alleged examination scam. The investigation has also revealed that he allegedly secured a government job through exam irregularities, not only for himself, but also played a role in securing government jobs for his brother and wife.

'The govt has eyes, ears; it is sensitive to the issue': Hemant Soren

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has responded to the ongoing student agitation in Ranchi over the alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Preliminary Examination, asserting that his government is sensitive to the concerns of aspirants and that the ongoing investigation will soon reveal the truth.

Reacting to the protests, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government has been taking the issue seriously from the very beginning. "I have already said that the government has eyes and ears, and it is sensitive to this issue. I cannot tear open my chest to show how seriously we are dealing with it. Whenever we take up any matter, we ensure it reaches its logical conclusion," Soren said.

Why are students protesting?

The controversy began after the 14th Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination was held on April 19. The JPSC released the model answer key on April 21, inviting objections from candidates before announcing the preliminary examination results on July 2.

Soon after the results were declared, allegations of irregularities surfaced on social media. Protesting candidates claimed that purported OMR sheets of some successful candidates showed that they had attempted only a limited number of questions but were still declared qualified.

One of the most widely circulated claims alleged that a candidate had answered only 48 out of 100 questions but was selected for the next stage of the examination. The allegations triggered widespread outrage among aspirants, who questioned the transparency of the recruitment process.

As the controversy intensified, the JPSC Main Examination, originally scheduled between July 25 and July 27, was postponed. Following demands from students, the Hemant Soren government ordered a CID investigation, which is currently underway.

Report: Mukesh Kumar)

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