Delhi Police registers FIR on pellet gun complaint as Rahul Gandhi stages dharna outside police station

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Friday said it is registering an FIR on pellet gun complaint as Rahul Gandhi continued dharna outside the Parliament Street police station in the national capital. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are staging a sit-in protest at the Parliament Street police station along with the victim. Notably, the FIR was registered against unidentified people.

Rahul says he would not budge until an FIR is registered

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna at the Parliament Street police station and said he would not budge until an FIR is registered on a complaint by a youth who suffered pellet injuries during the CJP-led July 20 protest. Rahul Gandhi, who was accompanied by the youth, 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, claimed that he was told by police officers that an FIR could not be registered as "there are orders from the top".



In the meantime, he also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he was afraid of justice. Rahul along with Lochab, first visited the Mandir Marg police station and sought the registration of the FIR. After his demand was not accepted, he then went to the Parliament Street police station and met Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Sachin Sharma.



After the talks with Sharma failed to yield results, the Congress leader sat on a dharna at the police station, which also houses the DCP office. Lochab and his mother were also there. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders also joined the protest with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leaders and workers hold a protest near Le Meridian

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers hold a protest near Le Meridian, extending solidarity with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, who is sitting on a protest at Parliament Street Police Station. Rahul Gandhi is with Sahil Lochav, who suffered pellet gun injuries during the Jantar Mantar students' protest last month. Rahul Gandhi is insisting that an FIR be registered on Lochav's written police complaint.

Vision in my eye is still not clear: Pellet gun victim

Earlier in the day, at Parliament Street Police Station, pellet gun shelling victim Sahil Lochav said, "On 20th July, pellet guns were fired at me. I was admitted to Lady Hardinge, from there, I was referred to AIIMS. I underwent surgery at AIIMS. But the vision in my eye is still not clear. On 14th August, I wrote a 7-page complaint and gave to my lawyer...But the FIR has not been registered."

Earlier, in a post on X in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said "brutality" against a peaceful protest is a "serious crime" and added that "On July 20, police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk," he said.



"Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal -- it is a serious crime. Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologised to them," he said.

Also Read:

Nadda targets Rahul Gandhi over police station dharna, BJP accuses him of 'politics of anarchy'