Jharkhand exam row: After students end protest, govt employees open front over JSSC-CGL cancellation

Ranchi:

The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand is facing fresh opposition after government employees appointed through JSSC-CGL examinations held since 2014 launched a protest against the state’s decision to cancel the recruitment examination following weeks-long protests by students, some of whom had sat on an indefinite hunger strike.

The employees, many of whom have already joined their posts and have been working, staged a demonstration outside Project Bhawan in Ranchi, seeking clarity over their appointments and demanding that they not be removed from service because of the government’s decision.

Government employees refuse to bow under pressure

The protesting employees alleged that the government decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination under pressure from the ongoing student movement. They argued that an oral government order cannot be used to terminate the services of employees who were appointed through the recruitment process and have already been working in their respective posts.

The employees said the matter will ultimately be decided by the court and maintained that they would continue to fight for their jobs through legal means.

Protester Chanda Kumari said the government’s decision had immediately put thousands of innocent candidates at risk. Citing the principle that an innocent person should not be punished for someone else’s wrongdoing, she questioned whether cancelling an examination was the appropriate way to address alleged irregularities.

She also alleged that the government had heard only one side of the dispute for the past 24 days and had not given the appointed employees an opportunity to present their case.

Around 2,000 jobs at risk, employees claim

The protesting JSSC-CGL employees claimed that around 2,000 government jobs could be affected by the decision to cancel examinations conducted since 2014.

The employees said they had cleared the recruitment examinations, received appointments and were already performing their duties. They argued that any action against them would amount to punishing candidates who had no role in the alleged irregularities surrounding the recruitment process.

Government agree to students' demands

The latest protest comes after students began demonstrating in Ranchi on July 29 against alleged irregularities, paper leaks and lack of transparency in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The students began their protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and demanded the cancellation of disputed examinations, a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities and action against those responsible.

After 24 days of protests, the state government on Monday accepted most of the students' demands but stopped short of agreeing to a CBI probe.

The government’s decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, however, has now triggered a fresh protest from employees who were appointed through the examination process.

Jharkhand exam row

JSSC-CGL stands for Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission–Combined Graduate Level examination. It is a recruitment examination conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission for graduate-level candidates seeking appointment to various government posts in the state.

The examination is used to recruit candidates for several positions, including:

Assistant Branch Officer

Junior Secretariat Assistant

Labour Enforcement Officer

Planning Assistant

Block Supply Officer

The appointed employees have now challenged the implications of the cancellation decision, arguing that candidates who were selected and have already been working should not lose their jobs because of alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

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Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahato ends hunger strike after Hemant Soren cancels JSSC-CGL exam