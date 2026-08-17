Jharkhand govt cancels JSSC-CGL exam, all tests conducted by TDPL since 2014; protesters firm on CBI probe

Ranchi:

Amid students' protests over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced the cancellation of all examinations conducted since 2014 by the TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL), along with the results published and other activities carried out by the agency.

Addressing a press conference, Soren said the Jharkhand government is concerned about students' stir over exam 'irregularities'. "Addressing all aspects of the issue, we have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL—including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities carried out by TDPL," Soren said.

He said the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on Monday to bring the matter to a conclusion.

CGL exam scrapped

Soren also announced the cancellation of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). "Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors—minor or major—that have occurred since 2014," he said.

He said the government would also examine amendments made to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act by the Centre and, if required, convene a special Assembly session to discuss the issue. "We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said.

Soren said investigations by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had uncovered several serious findings. He said details could not be disclosed while the investigation was underway.

"The investigations being conducted by both the SIT and the CID have brought to light several shocking facts. Since the investigation is ongoing, it is not possible to disclose every detail openly; however, it has been observed that individuals appointed through the CGL process are now being arrested on charges related to irregularities in the JPSC examinations. Furthermore, there appears to be a complex, interconnected network involving various companies that have operated here at different times," the CM said.

He also said the investigation had pointed to a complex network involving several companies that had operated in Jharkhand at different points in time. "The scope of the investigation covers all examinations held from 2014 to the present. We have instructed the concerned department and the CID that, since the investigation has been initiated, it must be carried out thoroughly," Soren said.

Committee to recommend recruitment exam reforms

The Chief Minister said the government would constitute a committee headed by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal to recommend reforms in the examination and recruitment system.

Soren said standard operating procedures (SOPs) already exist regarding the conduct of examinations and stressed that strict adherence to them could have prevented irregularities.

"The government will work with transparency in the reforms. There is already an SOP for how the exams should be conducted. If the SOPs had been followed, these irregularities would not have occurred. Some more important elements will be added to that reform. A decision has been made to form a committee headed by an IAS officer for the reforms," he added.

Aspirants get emotional, protest to continue

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants were seen getting emotional and celebrating after the state government accepted some of their key demands.

The celebrations followed Chief Minister Soren's announcement that the JSSC CGL examination and all examinations conducted by TDPL would be cancelled. The decision comes amid a prolonged protest by aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

However, student leaders said the agitation would continue until their demand for a CBI inquiry is accepted. Student leader Ravindra Paswan said, "The demand for a CBI inquiry has not been accepted yet. Until the demand for a CBI inquiry is accepted, we will continue our agitation. We have won a big battle, but there is still more to fight for."

Paswan thanked Chief Minister Soren for addressing their demands after 24 days of protests but said the students would continue their hunger strike until the government agrees to a CBI probe.

Following CM Soren's announcement, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato said the students were grateful to the government and the Chief Minister for taking their concerns seriously and accepting their demands. He also welcomed the ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities, saying authorities were taking action against those involved and attempting to identify the main perpetrators behind the alleged racket.

"We, the students, will continue to support this investigation and the effort to eradicate this corrupt system at its roots," Mahato said.

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