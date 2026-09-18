Dhakshineswar Suresh suffers defeat as Soonwoo Kwon helps South Korea take 1-0 lead in Davis Cup

New Delhi:

South Korea defeated India 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the ongoing Davis Cup to take a 1-0 lead. Soonwoo Kwon struggled to make an impression early on, but from the second set, he changed the complexion of the game with a consistent show. Soonwoo was relentless in the second set in particular. In the third, it was closely fought, but South Korea held their nerve and won the contest to give a massive lead to the hosts.

India won the first set 3-6. Soonwoo had a poor start to the game as the South Korean took some time to settle down. Initially, he made a few faults, but they decreased significantly as the match progressed. Dhashineshwar was absolutely dominating the proceedings in the opening set and the result was there for the taking. He took a 3-0 lead, but soon after that, Soonwoo fought back. However, Dhakshineswar managed to extend his lead and win the set.

Soonwoo makes strong comeback in second set

In the second set, Soonwoo made a strong comeback. It was locked at level early on as both players held their nerves in the opening rounds. Soonwoo finally managed to break in the fifth game, and since then, Dhakshineswar failed to keep up with the momentum. South Korea managed to capitalise on the pressure and won the set 6-3.

The third set followed a similar pattern. The contest was locked level early on, with both players looking to take control of the momentum. However, Soonwoo finally managed to break Dhakshineshwar in the fifth round. The world number 367 then tried to script a comeback, but Soonwoo proved too hot to handle. Credit to the Indian for saving a match point, but Soonwoo eventually won the contest 6-4.

Meanwhile, it was Dhakshineshwar’s first Davis Cup defeat. He was a force to reckon with in Qualifier 1 against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. He showed plenty of confidence early on in Qualifier 2 as well, but Soonwoo, playing at home, was tough to contain. The focus now shifts to Sumit Nagal, who plays Hyeon Chung in the second game of the Davis Cup.

Also Read:

India need 'courage and belief' to beat South Korea in Davis Cup, says Yuki Bhambri