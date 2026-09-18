Delhi school in Mayur Vihar receives bomb threat, emergency team rushes to spot, search underway

New Delhi:

The Balram Public School in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase 1 received a bomb threat on Friday, prompting a security response, the Delhi Fire Service said. As per the DFS officials, police and emergency response teams were alerted after a call reporting the bomb threat was received at 8.40 am. Security checks are underway at the school. Further details are awaited, officials said.

Many schools in Delhi received bomb threat

Earlier this week, many schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, prompting evacuation of students and extensive security checks, with bomb disposal teams and sniffer dog squads deployed at the affected premises, officials said.



The schools that received bomb threat include British School in Chanakyapuri, Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate. Apart from this, Air Force Bal Bharati School and Carmel Convent School were also among the schools mentioned in connection with the threats, according to officials. Officials said the emails were received at 10.17 am and one of them reportedly carried a subject line referring to an alleged blast at Delhi schools at 1.11 pm.

Threat messages believed to have been written in Punjabi

The threat messages, believed to have been written in Punjabi, contained threats of explosions at schools and also warned of attacks targeting police stations, police posts and court complexes in the national capital.



These threat email allegedly warned people against travelling by Delhi Metro or trains till September 29 and threatened explosions at several locations. The threat also mentioned several courts and threatened blasts in and around the court premises, a senior police officer said.



Soon after receiving the threat mail, police and other security agencies launched searches at the affected schools. Moreover, the bomb detection and disposal squads and sniffer dog teams were deployed to check classrooms, corridors, open areas and other parts of the premises for any suspicious object.

Several fire tenders and ambulances rush to the spot

Just after receiving information, several fire tenders and ambulances were also kept on standby as a precautionary measure, officials said. Delhi Fire Service said it received a call from Army Public School in the Dhaula Kuan area at 11.30 am, following which a fire tender was sent to the spot. "The bomb threat was declared hoax following thorough checking at 1.05 pm," a DFS official said.

Police said its offcials received information regarding a bomb threat mail at the British School. The premises and surrounding areas were searched and the threat was subsequently declared a hoax, officials said.

With inputs from PTI

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