Top Maoist Misir Besra, carrying bounty of over Rs 1 crore, arrested in major police breakthrough in Jharkhand

Ranchi:

In a significant breakthrough in the anti-Maoist operations in Jharkhand, security agencies have arrested top Maoist leader Misir Besra, who was carrying a bounty of more than Rs 1 crore. According to police, the arrest was made in Dhanbad district, marking a major success in the ongoing crackdown against Left Wing Extremism. Officials described the arrest as a major achievement, considering Misir Besra's long-standing role within the Maoist organisation and his status as one of the country's most wanted insurgents.

Arrest seen as a major blow to Maoist network

Police said the arrest of Misir Besra could significantly weaken Maoist activities in the region. Security forces have been conducting sustained operations across Jharkhand and neighbouring states to dismantle the leadership and operational capabilities of the banned outfit, they said. As per the information, authorities are expected to question Besra further to gather intelligence on the organisation's network, leadership structure and future plans.

Another major success after elimination of Anal Da

The latest breakthrough comes months after another major anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand. In January 2026, security forces neutralised Anal Da alias Toofan, a Maoist commander carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty, during an encounter in the Saranda forests. The joint operation by the CoBRA battalion and the CRPF resulted in the elimination of eight Maoists - a success that was hailed as one of the biggest anti-insurgency operations of the year.

Who was Anal Da?

Anal Da, also known as Toofan, was originally named Patiram Manjhi, and was also known by the aliases Patiram Marandi and Ramesh. He served as a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and was regarded as one of the organisation's key strategists. Security agencies considered him instrumental in planning Maoist operations, which was reflected in the Rs 1 crore reward announced for information leading to him.

16 Maoists surrendered

Earlier on Tuesday (July 28), as many as 16 Maoists, with six of them carrying a combined bounty of Rs 39 lakh, surrendered before Jharkhand Police in Ranchi. Santosh Mahto alias Basudev Da alias Dilip, who was wanted in 128 cases and carrying a Rs 15 lakh reward on his head, was among those who surrendered, a police officer said. Two sub-zonal committee members and two area committee functionaries were among those who surrendered, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

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