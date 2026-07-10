Jharkhand emerges as investment destination as CM Hemant Soren engages with global, industry leaders

Ranchi:

As part of the second day of the National Stakeholders' Consultation 2026, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a series of Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings with leading industry bodies, global investors and corporate delegations to explore collaboration across tourism, manufacturing, renewable energy, healthcare, skill development and industrial infrastructure. A high-level delegation from Singapore, led by Simon Wong Wie Kuen, High Commissioner of Singapore to India, expressed keen interest in building long-term partnerships with Jharkhand. The discussions focused on attracting investments, establishing world-class skill centres and Centres of Excellence, adopting Singapore's successful vocational training model, undertaking industrial and skill mapping, and collaborating in healthcare, medical education and research.

Further discussions explored opportunities in healthcare, including partnerships in medical education, research, hospital infrastructure, and collaboration with reputed healthcare institutions. The delegation proposed undertaking a comprehensive mapping of Jharkhand's industries, workforce, and skill requirements to identify priority sectors and develop a targeted investment and capacity-building roadmap. The Chief Minister welcomed the proposals and assured full support for preparing a structured roadmap for future collaboration.

Representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) presented proposals to strengthen Jharkhand's renewable energy ecosystem through investments in solar and wind power, smart metering, transmission infrastructure, grid modernisation, renewable energy manufacturing and digital energy management. The Chief Minister appreciated the proposals and expressed the Government's intent to take the discussions forward to promote sustainable industrial growth and clean energy investments.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) discussed strategies to position Jharkhand as a leading destination for nature tourism, destination weddings, sports tourism and MICE tourism. The delegation emphasised tourism infrastructure development, destination management, trained tourist guides, hospitality reforms and improved connectivity. The Chief Minister welcomed the suggestions and reiterated the Government's commitment to building a sustainable tourism ecosystem that generates employment and enhances the state's tourism profile.

The EaseMyTrip delegation announced its decision to sign an MoU with the Government of Jharkhand for tourism promotion. The company plans to bring leading travel influencers and digital content creators to showcase Jharkhand's natural beauty, culture and heritage to wider national and international audiences. The Chief Minister welcomed the initiative and expressed the Government's commitment to working closely with the company to strengthen the tourism sector.

Similarly, the MakeMyTrip delegation expressed its interest in partnering with the Government of Jharkhand to promote the state's tourism destinations through its digital platform and extensive marketing network, further enhancing Jharkhand's visibility among travellers.

The Chief Minister also held discussions with representatives of Hero Cycles and Avon Cycles regarding the establishment of bicycle and electric bicycle manufacturing facilities in Jharkhand. He highlighted the state's investor-friendly policies, industrial land availability, strong steel ecosystem, logistics connectivity and skilled workforce. The discussions explored investments ranging from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore for developing an integrated manufacturing ecosystem that would generate employment.

In another important meeting, the FICCI Tourism Federation proposed the development of an international-standard golf course and golf tourism hub in Ranchi. The Chief Minister expressed the Government's willingness to provide suitable land for the project, stating that the initiative would significantly strengthen sports tourism, boost hospitality and real estate development, create employment and enhance Jharkhand's global tourism appeal. The Federation agreed to work closely with the State Government to take the proposal forward.

Addressing the delegations, Chief Minister Hemant Soren reiterated that the Government of Jharkhand is committed to creating an investor-friendly ecosystem through transparent governance, policy support and continuous stakeholder engagement.

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