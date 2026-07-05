Jharkhand govt unveils industrial and textile policies to accelerate investment and job creation

Ranchi:

In a decisive move to accelerate industrial expansion and position the state as a competitive investment destination, the Government of Jharkhand has released the draft versions of two transformative policy frameworks: the Jharkhand Textile, Apparel & Footwear Policy 2026 and the Jharkhand Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) 2026.

Both draft documents have been made publicly accessible through the Jharkhand Single Window Portal, reinforcing the state’s commitment to transparency, participatory governance, and stakeholder-driven policymaking. Industry participants, policy experts and citizens have been invited to provide feedback and strategic inputs to help refine the final policy structure.

Inclusive policy design through public consultation

The Directorate of Industries has emphasised a collaborative approach in shaping these forward-looking policies, aimed at strengthening manufacturing capabilities, boosting exports, and generating large-scale employment opportunities across Jharkhand.

By placing the draft frameworks in the public domain prior to final cabinet approval, the state aims to ensure that the policies reflect real-world industry needs, global best practices, and long-term sustainability goals.

High-level national stakeholders meet in New Delhi

To further refine the proposed frameworks and attract national and global investment interest, the Government of Jharkhand will host a two-day National Stakeholder Consultation Meet in New Delhi on July 8–9.

The forum will convene leading industrialists, textile sector experts, manufacturing leaders and economic strategists for in-depth deliberations on policy enhancements and investment facilitation mechanisms. The discussions are expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening Jharkhand’s industrial roadmap.

CM-led feedback session and strategic investment momentum

A dedicated feedback session on July 9 will be held under the leadership of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, bringing high-level attention to stakeholder suggestions and policy refinement.

The event will also witness the signing of several key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with industry partners, marking a significant step toward expanding industrial infrastructure, fostering innovation-led growth, and enhancing employment generation in the state.

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