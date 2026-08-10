'Will pure petrol come from your father's house?': BJP MP Janardan Mishra's ethanol remark sparks row

Rewa:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Janardan Mishra has caused a massive row after he asked opposition parties whether "pure petrol" would could from their "father's house", while trying to defend the Centre over the ethanol blending policy.

Mishra, who is a Lok Sabha member from the Rewa constituency in Madhya Pradesh, made the remarks on Sunday while addressing an event to inaugurate new flight services from Rewa to Bhopal and Kolkata.

Defending the Centre and citing the ongoing global turmoil caused by the conflict between the United States (US) and Iran, Mishra pointed out that India only produces 20 per cent of crude oil, while the rest 80 per cent is imported. He claimed that vessels travel an additional distance of around 18,000 km to supply oil.

"A movement is underway claiming that ethanol won't work, pure petrol will. Will pure petrol come from your father's house? If there's no pure petrol in the country, where will it come from?" Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In his remarks, the BJP Lok Sabha member said vehicles in India can operate on ethanol blending. He claimed that vehicles in Brazil completely operate on 100 per cent ethanol and they face no problems.

"If ethanol is not produced, where will petrol come from, where will diesel come from?" PTI quoted him as saying. "Brazil produces maximum ethanol in the world, which is why vehicles there run on 100 per cent ethanol."

Mishra's remarks comes as the Centre continues to face the heat over the ethanol blending policy. The Congress has repeatedly attacked the government and said the policy is only benefitting ethanol producers and depriving the middle class Indians of choice.

However, the government has defended the move and said there is no evidence that E20 petrol causes abnormal engine wear, corrosion or reduced vehicle life. In a written reply to the Parliament earlier, the government also said that E20 fuel offers higher octane, better anti-knock performance, improved combustion characteristics, smoother acceleration and lower emissions, contributing to cleaner and more efficient engine operation.

With inputs from Ashok Mishra

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