'The govt has eyes, ears, it is sensitive to the issue': Hemant Soren responds to Jharkhand students' protest

New Delhi:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has responded to the ongoing student agitation in Ranchi over the alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Preliminary Examination, asserting that his government is sensitive to the concerns of aspirants and that the ongoing investigation will soon reveal the truth. His remarks come as students continue their protest for the 11th consecutive day at Jairam Singh Stadium in Ranchi, demanding the cancellation of the examination and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

Why are students protesting?

The controversy began after the 14th Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination was held on April 19. The JPSC released the model answer key on April 21, inviting objections from candidates before announcing the preliminary examination results on July 2.

Soon after the results were declared, allegations of irregularities surfaced on social media. Protesting candidates claimed that purported OMR sheets of some successful candidates showed that they had attempted only a limited number of questions but were still declared qualified.

One of the most widely circulated claims alleged that a candidate had answered only 48 out of 100 questions but was selected for the next stage of the examination. The allegations triggered widespread outrage among aspirants, who questioned the transparency of the recruitment process.

As the controversy intensified, the JPSC Main Examination, originally scheduled between July 25 and July 27, was postponed. Following demands from students, the Hemant Soren government ordered a CID investigation, which is currently underway.

Devendranath Mahato continues indefinite hunger strike

Student leader Devendranath Mahato has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi, demanding a complete overhaul of both the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Mahato has vowed not to end his fast until the alleged irregularities in both recruitment agencies are thoroughly addressed. He has also challenged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to either meet the protesting students personally or resign from office, saying the agitation will continue until the government fulfils their demands.

What did CM Hemant Soren say?

Reacting to the protests, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government has been taking the issue seriously from the very beginning. "I have already said that the government has eyes and ears, and it is sensitive to this issue. I cannot tear open my chest to show how seriously we are dealing with it. Whenever we take up any matter, we ensure it reaches its logical conclusion," Soren said. He added that the investigation team has been working round the clock and urged people to wait for its findings. "The investigation team is working day and night. We are waiting for its report and conclusions. Very soon, we will share the findings with the students and the people of Jharkhand. Every genuine concern of the students will be addressed, and they will get justice," the Chief Minister said.

Kalpana Soren assures protesters of a resolution

JMM leader Kalpana Soren, wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, also responded to the ongoing agitation. She said the Jharkhand government is actively working towards resolving the issue and assured protesting students that efforts are underway to find an appropriate solution.

Also Read:

CJP to back Jharkhand students' protest over JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities, says Abhijeet Dipke