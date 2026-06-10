BJP-backed Parimal Nathwani's Rajya Sabha nomination accepted despite Congress' objection

Ranchi:

After days of uncertainty and scrutiny, NDA-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani has received approval for his nomination in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Jharkhand, clearing the way for him to officially remain in the contest. The Returning Officer declared Nathwani's nomination valid after examining documents and reviewing objections raised during the scrutiny process.

The decision ends speculation over his candidature and allows him to move ahead in the June 18 election.

Nomination had faced objections

Congress leaders raised concerns over certain details in the papers submitted by Nathwani. Among the objections were allegations related to the disclosure of personal information, directorship details in companies and the manner in which his name was recorded in the nomination documents.

The Returning Officer subsequently sought clarification and kept the nomination under review while examining the claims.

Following the scrutiny and verification of the required documents, election authorities found the nomination valid.

Who is Parimal Nathwani?

Nathwani is no stranger to parliamentary politics. He has previously served two terms in the Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand and later represented Andhra Pradesh in the Upper House.

Seeking another term, he has said that he will seek support on the basis of the work he has carried out in Jharkhand over the years, expressing confidence that voters and legislators will assess his record rather than political rhetoric.

The Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand

Polling for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand will take place on June 18. One of the Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the death of JMM co-founder Shibu Soren, while the term of BJP member Deepak Prakash is ending on June 21. A candidate needs a minimum of 28 first-preference votes to secure victory.

Jharkhand Assembly has a strength of 81 members. Of these, the INDIA bloc has 56 MLAs -- 34 from the JMM, 16 from the Congress, four from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and two from CPI(ML) Liberation. On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 24 MLAs -- 21 from the BJP and one each from the LJP (Ram Vilas), AJSU and JD(U). The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha also has an MLA.

Also Read: Why Parimal Nathwani's nomination could alter the course of Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls