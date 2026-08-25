India to face Panama in FIFA Men's international friendly on September 26 ahead of Brazil clash

New Delhi:

The Indian senior men's football team is set for another major international test before its much-awaited showdown against five-time world champions Brazil. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday that India will host Panama in an international friendly on September 26 during the FIFA Men's International Match Window. The venue for the Panama game has not been finalised yet and will be announced by the AIFF at a later date. The fixture will be India's first-ever meeting with Panama and gives Khalid Jamil's side a valuable opportunity to take on a team that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Panama are currently placed at 44th place in the FIFA World Rankings and will become only the ninth different CONCACAF opponent India have faced in their senior men's international history. The match is particularly important because India are entering a run of fixtures against teams that featured at the 2026 World Cup. The Panama challenge will be the first of four such games lined up for the Blue Tigers, with the biggest of them coming against Brazil in Kolkata.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan believes the Panama fixture will give India's players the kind of exposure they rarely get against high-quality opposition. "Playing against Panama will be a tough battle ahead of the Brazil game. Panama is a top-50 team in the world, and it will be a good test for Khalid Jamil's boys. We are looking forward to our players getting the right exposure, and we normally don't get to play such World Cup teams. So it's a good FIFA window for us, where we are playing such tough teams," he added, as per ANI.

Brazil blockbuster awaits in Kolkata

India's next major attraction will be the visit of Brazil to Kolkata on October 3. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and will mark the first-ever meeting between India and Brazil in senior men's international football. The fixture is also a huge test on paper. Brazil are currently ranked fifth in the FIFA World Rankings, making them the highest-ranked opponent India have faced since the FIFA World Rankings system was introduced in 1992. For Khalid Jamil and his players, the Panama game therefore offers an important competitive outing before they take on one of the biggest names in world football.

Brazil's schedule before India clash

Brazil will arrive in India after playing two friendly matches in Australia. The five-time world champions are scheduled to take on Australia on September 25 before playing another friendly in Brisbane on September 29. They will then travel to India for the October 3 encounter in Kolkata, adding further interest to what promises to be a major international occasion for Indian football.

New Zealand games complete India's World Cup challenge

The demanding international schedule will continue for India in November. New Zealand are scheduled to face the Blue Tigers twice, with matches lined up for November 12 and 15. With Panama, Brazil and New Zealand all having featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, India are set for a four-match run against World Cup opponents across the upcoming FIFA windows. The sequence gives the Indian team a chance to measure its progress against higher-ranked and more experienced international sides while continuing preparations under head coach Khalid Jamil.

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