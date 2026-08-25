Did India hit Pakistan's Kirana Hills? Ex-CDS Anil Chauhan explains what happened during Operation Sindoor

New Delhi:

During Operation Sindoor, an Indian loitering munition had struck Pakistan’s Kirana Hills during last year, but the hit was accidental, former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday. While addressing an event at the Vivekananda Centre in New Delhi, Chauhan explained that Indian forces had deployed loitering munitions to search for radars around Sargodha and Kirana Hills, a strategically significant military area located around 10 km north of Sargodha.

Chauhan further revealed that the munition, likely an Israeli-designed Harop drone, had a limited flight endurance and after after failing to locate a radar target within its operating time, it ultimately struck one of the hills in the area.

Indian military had not deliberately targeted Kirana Hills: Anil Chauhan

Chauhan also added that the Indian military had not deliberately targeted Kirana Hills, addressing earlier questions surrounding reports of a strike near the site, which is regarded as an important nuclear-related military location in Pakistan.

"At occasions, it's been asked whether Kirana Hills were hit or not, which is where their (Pakistan's) nuclear facilities are... Before those strikes, we had sent in a lot of loitering missions at Sargodha and Kirana Hills is about 10 kilometers north of Sargodha. So the loitering mission is looking for radars which are in and around Sargodha, and it has a lifetime, which means it will loiter for about 2 hours and once it does not find a target, it comes down and hits somewhere. It must have come and hit one of those hills. So that could be one of the reasons as to what people asked, because Pakistani media also showed some kind of images in which there was smoke coming out from Kirana Hills...", former CDS Anil Chauhan said.

Anil Chauhan says Air Force had received clearance to strike Skardu

He further revealed that the Indian Air Force had received clearance to strike Skardu in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during the operation. However, the mission was abandoned due to adverse weather conditions.

Anil Chauhan also added that Pakistan was unable to obtain evidence of targets being hit during Operation Sindoor despite attempting to access commercial satellite imagery, including from Chinese satellite companies.

General Chauhan said commercial satellite imagery is available to anyone and is provided by companies in both the US and China, but obtaining such imagery is subject to contracts, payments and waiting periods."But the fact is that they're not able to hit targets. They did, of course, try," General Chauhan said. "Commercial satellites images of Chinese are available to anyone. Anyone can buy. It's not that Pakistanis only," he said.

Also Read:

'Thank you for telling us': India on rumours whether air strikes hit Pak's nuclear facility at Kirana Hills