Why Parimal Nathwani's nomination could alter the course of Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls

Ranchi:

The political activity in Jharkhand has once again intensified with industrialist and sitting Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani arriving at the headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ranchi to seek the saffron party's support. Nathwani, a three-time member of upper House, is all set to file his nominations later in the day.

Nathwani's visit to the Jharkhand BJP headquarters is an interesting move in the state politics ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections and it is being a carefully crafted political strategy. With Nathwani securing BJP's support, it will pose a significant challenge for the Congress.

Notably, Nathwani earlier also met with Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren earlier, seeking his support.

The Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand

Polling for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand will take place on June 18. One of the Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the death of JMM co-founder Shibu Soren, while the term of BJP member Deepak Prakash is ending on June 21. A candidate needs a minimum of 28 first-preference votes to secure victory.

Jharkhand Assembly has a strength of 81 members. Of these, the INDIA bloc has 56 MLAs -- 34 from the JMM, 16 from the Congress, four from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and two from CPI(ML) Liberation. On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 24 MLAs -- 21 from the BJP and one each from the LJP (Ram Vilas), AJSU and JD(U).

The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha also has an MLA.

Nathwani, a three-time Rajya Sabha member

Nathwani is a three-time member of the Rajya Sabha. His first tenure was from 2008 to 2014 and he represented Rajya Sabha. Back then, he was elected to the upper House as an independent candidate, and according to several media reports, many legislators of the JMM and RJD had cross-voted in his favour.

The second tenure was from 2014 to 2020 when he got elected to Rajya Sabha with support of the BJP and the AJSU. Nathwani got elected to the Rajya Sabha for a third term from 2020 from Andhra Pradesh, with support of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Trouble for Congress?

Nathwani's meeting with BJP leaders has sparked a buzz in state politics. Before this, he also met Soren. Meeting Soren and visiting Jharkhand BJP headquarters suggest Nathwani has secured support of both camps, and notably, the saffron party has fielded just one candidate for these Rajya Sabha elections.

However, this will be a trouble for the Congress, which has nominated senior party functionary Pranav Jha for the biennial polls. Meanwhile, the JMM has fielded former minister Baidyanath Ram.

This has made the Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand interesting. But one must note that JMM has said the INDIA bloc remains united and the alliance will win both the seats.

"Soren chaired a meeting of INDIA bloc legislators. It was unanimously decided that both the nominees and other leaders will gather at the CM's office in the Assembly and thereafter proceed for filing nominations," JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya told reporters after a meeting on Sunday.

With inputs from Mukesh Sinha

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