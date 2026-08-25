Delhi govt issues advisory for schools as H1N1 cases rise; CM calls emergency meet

New Delhi:

Amid rising cases of H1N1 in the national capital, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta called an emergency review meeting on Tuesday, said Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh. Following a review meeting with senior officials of the Health Department, MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board, Singh asserted that the situation is under control with adequate doctors and medicines.

Isolation wards created in every hospital

He said that Delhi has reported around 3,000 influenza cases this year, which included 2,308 H1N1 infections. "There is no problem of doctors, staff or medicines. The chief minister has called an emergency review meeting. I assure you there is no problem; everything is under control," Singh said.

He said the meeting was held to review the arrangements and preparedness for H1N1, or seasonal influenza, as well as vector-borne diseases in Delhi. "There is no need for panic. Patients are coming, but they are getting treated and then going back. Isolation wards have been created in every hospital. If any patient complains of not being provided a bed, action will be taken against the hospital," the minister said.

Advisory for schools amid rising H1N1 cases

The Directorate of Education has issued an advisory to schools across Delhi regarding preventive measures against seasonal influenza, including swine flu (H1N1), directing all government, government-aided and recognised private schools to remain vigilant, increase health awareness and strengthen infection-prevention and respiratory hygiene measures.

Schools have been advised to encourage students and staff to cover their nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing, dispose of used tissues properly and wash their hands regularly with soap and water. The advisory particularly emphasised hand hygiene, including washing hands before eating and after coughing or sneezing, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of infection.

Promote respiratory hygiene: Cover the nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing and dispose of tissues appropriately. Make hand hygiene a routine: Encourage regular handwashing with soap and water, particularly before eating and after coughing or sneezing. Prevent transmission: Maintain appropriate distance from persons showing respiratory symptoms. Masks may be used where considered necessary. Strengthen school hygiene: Ensure regular cleaning of classrooms, common areas and frequently touched surfaces, with adequate ventilation wherever feasible and awareness must be generated about not spitting in school premises or public places. Promote healthy habits: Encourage adequate hydration, nutritious food, adequate rest and general personal hygiene. Avoid face-touching and spitting: Students and staff should avoid frequently touching the eyes, nose and mouth to avoid risk of infection. Discourage self-medication: Antibiotics and other medicines should not be taken without medical advice. Create awareness beyond the classroom: The advisory may be disseminated through morning assemblies, classroom interactions, notice boards, parent communication channels and the school's digital platforms.

Deputy Education Directors of all districts and zones have been directed to monitor compliance with these instructions and submit a compiled report to the Health School Branch of the Directorate of Education by August 31.

Rising influenza cases in Delhi

It is worth noting that most of the 2,308 influenza cases reported in Delhi this year have been identified as H1N1 infections, commonly known as swine flu, while the remaining cases are attributed to other influenza strains.

H1N1 infections typically cause symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body aches and fatigue. People experiencing persistent high fever, difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion or worsening symptoms are advised to seek medical attention promptly.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Symptoms of H1N1

H1N1 is a subtype of influenza A. WHO says the influenza A viruses currently circulating in humans include A(H1N1) and A(H3N2). The A(H1N1) virus is also written as A(H1N1)pdm09 because it caused the 2009 pandemic and subsequently replaced the earlier A(H1N1) virus that had circulated before 2009.

Also Read

Delhi LG orders departments to fast-track pending reforms, says citizen convenience must be priority