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Parliament Session LIVE: Amit Shah meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The last week of the Monsoon Session will be crucial for the government, as it seeks the passage of key bills. However, the opposition would once again be looking to corner the government over NEET paper leak and Ram Temple donation theft case.

A file photo of the Lok Sabha.
A file photo of the Lok Sabha. Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

The last week of the Parliament Monsoon Session begins Monday, with the government planning to introduce several key bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. However, there is complete uncertainty over the fate of the Delimitation Bill and the FCRA Bill, as the opposition has vowed to resist them.

In fact, none of the Delimitation or the FCRA Bill are in the list of business for the Lok Sabha for Monday.

The opposition, led by the Congress, has demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah must address the Lok Sabha over police crackdown on students who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over NEET paper leak. The opposition has caused constant disruptions, forcing the government to reach out to them last week, but the deadlock has continued. 

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also met Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi twice last week, seeking an end to the deadlock. Citing sources, news agency PTI reported that Rijiju sough Gandhi's support for the passage of the women reservation and delimitation bills, but the Congress MP insisted that an all-party meeting needs to be conveyed on it. It now remains to be seen what unfolds in the final week of the session.

The Parliament Monsoon Session began on July 20 and will conclude on August 13.

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session

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  • 3:24 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Amit Shah meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament. Earlier in the day, Birla made an emotional appeal to floor leaders during a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, urging all political parties to cooperate in restoring the smooth functioning of the House amid the constant ruckus taking place during the Monsoon Session. 

  • 2:30 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Lok Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill

    The Lok Sabha has passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, without debate amid opposition sloganeering.

  • 2:22 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow, amid ruckus by opposition over various issues.

  • 2:19 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Raghav Chadha flags 'cut money' racket between doctors and diagnostic centres in Rajya Sabha, seeks crackdown

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday (August 6) raised the issue of 'referral commission' and 'cut money' arrangements between doctors and diagnostic centers in the Parliament. He alleged that some doctors and diagnostic centers are working on the basis of 'referrals' instead of treating patients, which directly impacts the medical expenses of patients and encourages unnecessary diagnostic tests. Read more.

  • 2:18 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Samajwadi Party wants discussion on Ram Temple theft case

    The Samajwadi Party wants the Ram Temple theft case to be discussed in the Parliament. Following this, the Opposition has now demanded a discussion on this issue as well, sources told India TV.

    With inputs from Vijai Laxmi

  • 2:04 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Govt ready for discussion on students' issues, says Kiren Rijiju

    Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that the government is ready for a discussion on issues concerning the students. He also said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the discussion.

  • 2:00 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rijiju says govt open to debate on students' protest

    Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the Centre is ready for a discussion over issues concerning the students and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is willing to respond. 

    "The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it. My only point made to the Opposition is that while the discussion and a reply are being made, the Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister. They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion," he told reporters.

  • 1:03 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rajya Sabha MP writes to US Congressman Riley

    Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar has written a letter to US Congressman Riley Moore over his public statements made on the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

    "As a Member of Parliament (MP) from India, I deem it my duty to address the concerns and apprehensions that you have highlighted in your statements, which, in my view, are an exaggerated and misguided version of the proposed bill. This kind of misconceived statement by a sitting Congressman serves neither of our countries, least of all the Indian Christians in whose name you claim to have raised the concerns," Kumar stated in the letter.

  • 12:39 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Rajya Sabha adjourned again

    After Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned till noon, amid opposition's protest over several issues, including NEET paper leak and Ram Temple theft case.

  • 12:19 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rajya Sabha proceedings underway

    Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway. The Upper House was earlier adjourned till noon.

  • 12:17 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

    After the government introduced three bills, including the Kerala (Alteration Of Name) Bill, 2026, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.

  • 12:17 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    3 bills introduced in Lok Sabha

    The government on Monday introduced the Tribunals Reforms  Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, and the Kerala (Alteration Of Name) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

  • 11:50 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who were the eight NCP(SP) MPs who met PM Modi?

    The eight NCP(SP)'s Lok Sabha members who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi are Suresh Mhatre (Bhiwandi), Bhaskar Bhagare (Dindori), Amar Sharadrao Kale (Wardha), Amol Kolhe (Shirur), Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke (Ahmednagar), Bajrang Manohar Sonwane (Beed), Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil (Madha), and Supriya Sule (Baramati).

  • 11:45 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: NCP-SP MPs meet PM Modi

    A delegation of eight Lok Sabha members of the NCP(SP) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday amid buzz over party's stand on delimitation.

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

    After Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned till noon. 

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Oppn MPs protest inside Parliament

    Opposition MPs held a protest on Monday, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar on 20 July and on Ram Temple donations theft case.

  • 11:07 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Priyanka Gandhi demands Amit Shah's statement

    Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said the deadlock in the Parliament will continue till Union Home Minister Amit Shah gives a statement in the House over July 20 violence at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

    "I think the deadlock will continue until the Union Home Minister gives a statement in Parliament," she told reporters.

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon, amid opposition's bid to corner the government over delimitation and July 20 violence at Jantar Mantar over NEET paper leak.

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Samajwadi Party MP questions delimitation, FCRA Bill

    Responding to questions over deadlock in Parliament on Women's Reservation Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the FCRA Bill, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has said that the government keeps bulldozing bills, citing the example of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

    "If the government wants to do something, nothing stands in its way; they have already implemented it. They enforced it at 9 PM on the very night the vote was scheduled to take place, much like how they handled the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," he said.

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rahul Gandhi ups ante against Amit Shah

    Upping the ante against Amit Shah over police crackdown over Cockroach Janta Party's protest on NEET (UG) examination, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the union home minister over his absence from the Parliament and said his "silence is approval of the violence".

    "Pellet guns, Nail-studded lathis, tear gas fired at students who were peacefully asking questions about their own future. Young women beaten by policemen, many injured on their private parts. Minors with broken bones. This is how the Modi government answers a question. And the Home Minister? Nearly 20 days and Amit Shah has not come to Parliament to answer for it. Every Opposition motion for a discussion has been rejected. His silence is not an oversight - it is approval of the violence. He is either culpable or incompetent. We demand a Supreme Court monitored inquiry. And we will not stop fighting until he is held accountable," he said on X.

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress MP questions FCRA Bill

    Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has questioned the FCRA Bill and said the grand old party will oppose it vehemently, as it is a move directed against a large community.

    "We oppose it because it works against the community and the nation, effectively depriving the country of a valuable resource that contributes to education and national progress,” he told news agency ANI.

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Samajwadi Party MP questions Delimitation Bill

    Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha member Awadhesh Prasad has attacked the government over the Delimitation Bill and said that the ruling alliance is unable to work out the necessary arithmetic. He also alleged the government does not want the Parliament to function.

    "Now, only four days remain - the 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th. As for the Women's Bill, it has actually been passed long ago; indeed, numerous laws exist in the country, but they remain ineffective; they are not implemented in practice," he told news agency ANI.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    LS clears Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Bill: How it will amend the existing law?

    The Lok Sabha on Friday gave its nod to the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, despite the opposition's continued disruptions over the police crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters during their 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20 in New Delhi. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Saikia was in the chair when the bill was taken up for a discussion by the Lower House. The bill was passed by the House by a voice vote, with Saikia expressing his displeasure and saying the legislation cleared the Lok Sabha without opposition's cooperation. Read more.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Oppn MPs to meet 10 am today

    Opposition parties' Floor Leaders' meeting will be held at 10 am on Monday at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.

  • 9:25 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress MP gives notice over NEET paper leak case

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to demand for a statement by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar on New Delhi on 20 July 2026.

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress gives notice over Ram Temple theft case

    Congress MP KC Venugopal has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. 

    "The House must discuss this grave sacrilege and direct the Union Government to institute a high-level, independent inquiry, under the supervision of a Supreme Court Judge capable of investigating powerful entities to uncover the whole truth, safeguard the sacred offerings, and ensure strict accountability," he stated.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress MP gives notice over a new Anti-Defection Law

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the contours of a new Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures."

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Oppn to corner govt over NEET paper leak protest?

    Meanwhile, the opposition would also be looking to corner the government over police crackdown on students who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination. The opposition has also demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over this issue.

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Oppn wants all-party meeting

    However, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has told Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju that an all-party meeting needs to be conveyed on women reservation and delimitation bills. These bills were introduce in April, but had failed to receive a nod from the Lok Sabha.

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Will deadlock continue?

    It now remains to be seen if the deadlock will continue in the Parliament or not. Last week, the government had reached out to the opposition on many occasions, seeking their support over key bills, including delimitation and women's reservation.

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Uncertainty over delimitation, FCRA

    However, there is no clarity on whether the government would introduce the Delimitation and the FCRA Bills. None of these bills are in the list of business for the Lok Sabha for Monday.

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Parliament Monsoon Session's last week begins Monday

    The last week of the Parliament Monsoon Session begins Monday, and the government is likely to introduce several key bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

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