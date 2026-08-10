Parliament Session LIVE: Amit Shah meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi:

The last week of the Parliament Monsoon Session begins Monday, with the government planning to introduce several key bills, including the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. However, there is complete uncertainty over the fate of the Delimitation Bill and the FCRA Bill, as the opposition has vowed to resist them.

In fact, none of the Delimitation or the FCRA Bill are in the list of business for the Lok Sabha for Monday.

The opposition, led by the Congress, has demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah must address the Lok Sabha over police crackdown on students who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over NEET paper leak. The opposition has caused constant disruptions, forcing the government to reach out to them last week, but the deadlock has continued.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also met Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi twice last week, seeking an end to the deadlock. Citing sources, news agency PTI reported that Rijiju sough Gandhi's support for the passage of the women reservation and delimitation bills, but the Congress MP insisted that an all-party meeting needs to be conveyed on it. It now remains to be seen what unfolds in the final week of the session.

The Parliament Monsoon Session began on July 20 and will conclude on August 13.