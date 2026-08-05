14 killed, 8 injured in deadly lightning strikes in Jharkhand

Ranchi:

At least fourteen people have died in the last 24 hours due to lightning strikes across various parts of Jharkhand on Tuesday, police said. Out of the 14 fatalities, nine were reported from Giridih, three from Dumka and the remaining two in Latehar.

Khorimahua SDPO Amarendra Kumar told PTI, "at least seven people were killed and three others were injured due to lightning strikes across three police stations under my sub-division in Giridih district." Of them five died in the Deori police station area, however, three got injured. One person each was killed under Gawan and Naudiha police station limits, he said.

In Dumka, three persons died and four others, including a child, were injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Ramgarh and Hansdiha police stations of Dumka district, a police officer said. In Latehar, lightning strikes claimed two lives and a woman was critically injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes under various police stations, police said, PTI reported.

Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said that two persons died in Chandwa and Sadar Police Station areas.

More news from Jharkhand: Exam scam mastermind Abhay cleared 12 competitive exams in 13 years

The controversy over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC competitive examinations in Jharkhand continues to escalate. The biggest revelation in the case so far revolves around Abhay Tiwari, who has been identified as the mastermind behind the controversial examination scam.

According to the CID, Abhay Tiwari passed 12 competitive exams in 13 years. These include the Sub-Inspector of Police exam, the Indian Navy recruitment exam, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), IRB Constable, CRPF Head Constable, Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), JSSC PGT, CGL, and JPSC's ACF, FRO, FSO, and Combined Civil Services preliminary exams. The agency is now investigating his role in these exams.

Tiwari's brother and wife are also employees of the Jharkhand government. According to available information, Tiwari previously served as a manager at TDPL company and is currently posted as the Block Supply Officer in Podaiyahat, Godda district.

Tiwari’s brother secured a Jharkhand government job through the JSSC CGL examination. Later, Tiwari's wife also reportedly got a government job through the same examination process. It has further emerged that when the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) floated a tender for an agency to conduct the examination, TDPL, the company where Tiwari was working as a manager, had also submitted a bid.

The investigating agency suspects that Abhay Tiwari may be the mastermind behind the entire alleged examination scam. The investigation has also revealed that he allegedly secured a government job through exam irregularities, not only for himself, but also played a role in securing government jobs for his brother and wife.

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