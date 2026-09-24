US, China must ensure AI develops under human control: Xi Jinping at White House summit with Trump

Washington:

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for the United States and China to ensure that artificial intelligence develops under human control and serves the interests of people, as he held talks with Donald Trump at the White House.

Speaking alongside Trump, Xi said both countries were leading nations in artificial intelligence and therefore had a shared responsibility to ensure that the technology was developed and managed responsibly.

"Both China and the United States are leading nations in artificial intelligence. We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good, and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people,” Xi said.

Xi calls for stable China-US ties

Xi also stressed the need for sustained communication between Beijing and Washington, saying the two countries should seek common ground while managing their differences.

Referring to an earlier meeting with Trump in China, Xi said the two leaders had agreed to work towards building a “constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability.”

"I am ready to work with you to steer the giant ship of China-US relationship on a steady course toward the future," Xi said.

He added that although China and the US have different national conditions, candid and continued dialogue could help the two sides understand each other better and build mutual trust.

"President Trump and I have respect for each other," Xi said.

Xi also said China was willing to strengthen cooperation with the United States on counter-narcotics and law enforcement.

He further suggested that the two countries could increase direct flights to facilitate two-way travel and trade, adding another area of potential cooperation between Washington and Beijing.

The leaders' meeting comes amid discussions on trade, artificial intelligence, security and broader geopolitical issues. Recent reporting said AI safeguards, trade irritants and the war in Iran were among the issues confronting the two leaders.

Trump calls for working with China for better future

Xi began his second state visit to the United States on Thursday with a formal welcome at the White House. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the South Portico as a military band played.

Xi arrived in a black Hongqi N701, a Chinese state vehicle comparable in function to the US presidential limousine. The two couples briefly stood together on a red carpet before entering the White House for the formal proceedings.

In his opening remarks, Trump said the two countries should work towards a better future, recalling their cooperation during World War II.

Trump also described his relationship with Xi as a “truly great friendship” built on mutual respect and the interests of the people of both countries.

The White House had announced that the state visit would include a formal arrival ceremony on September 24, marking Xi's first White House visit in more than a decade.

US media boycotts Xi-Trump summit

The Xi-Trump meeting also unfolded against the backdrop of a dispute between the Trump administration and several major US news organisations.

The White House had barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from its premises after Trump announced the ban on September 18. Several other major US networks subsequently suspended parts of their White House coverage in solidarity with the affected outlets.

However, the situation changed on Thursday after US District Judge Timothy Kelly issued a temporary restraining order directing the Trump administration to restore the three outlets' White House press access. The order requires their credentials to be reinstated for 14 days unless otherwise ordered by the court.

The media-access dispute has added another layer to the high-profile White House meeting, which is taking place as Washington and Beijing seek to manage differences over trade, technology and security while keeping diplomatic channels open.

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