Anti-incumbency never happens to Modi, Shah and BJP: Rahul Gandhi launches attack amid SIR row

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said anti-incumbency has historically affected political parties and leaders in India, but claimed that the trend has not affected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or the BJP.

Reacting to an Indian Express report on two Election Commissioners objecting to discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, Gandhi said he wanted to make some points about the developments that had recently been in the news. The report said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected multiple times to decisions linked to the SIR exercise. The Election Commission has said its decisions, including those concerning SIR, were unanimous.

Rahul Gandhi on anti-incumbency

Gandhi said he came from a political family and had spent more than 50 years in one. He described anti-incumbency as a "fundamental force" in India that quickly begins to work against governments and said it does not spare anybody.

He cited former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying she won the Bangladesh war and was at the height of her popularity before facing "massive anti-incumbency" and pressure within a year or two.

"The same exact thing happens to leader after leader after leader. Happens to Congress leaders; it happens to regional parties, but for some reason, it never happens to Mr. Narendra Modi, does not happen to Mr. Shah, does not happen to the BJP," Gandhi said.

His remarks came in the context of the ongoing row over the Election Commission and the SIR process. The Indian Express report published on September 23 said Sandhu and Joshi had recorded at least 14 objections over 10 months to decisions related to the electoral-roll revision.