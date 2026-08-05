'The government's doors are open to everyone': Hemant Soren reacts as students' protest enters Day 12

New Delhi:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday assured protesting students that the state government is willing to engage in dialogue over allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations. Reiterating that the government is taking the matter seriously, Soren said the administration remains open to hearing the concerns of agitating aspirants and will give due consideration to their demands. The protests have intensified over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) CGL and other competitive recruitment examinations, with students demanding transparency, accountability and strict action against those responsible.

Speaking to reporters, Soren said the investigation into the alleged recruitment irregularities is progressing and agencies have already taken significant action. "...Many individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail, and investigative agencies are conducting raids at multiple locations. Overall, the agencies are working diligently and effectively on this matter, and I believe we will move forward towards a concrete resolution...I have not spoken with the Home Minister yet, but if the need arises, I will discuss the matter with him," the Chief Minister said.

He also appealed to students to place their demands before the government, assuring them that their grievances would receive serious attention. "The government's doors are open to everyone. Anyone who has demands can come forward and present their concerns. We are already aware of the issues to some extent, and if they present their views, the government will certainly consider them seriously," he added.

JMM backs students, promises high-level committee

Earlier in the day, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) publicly expressed support for the protesting aspirants. JMM General Secretary and national spokesperson Vinod Pandey said the state government is expected to constitute a high-level committee within the next one or two days to examine the students' demands and recommend further action. "JMM stands with aspirants in their protest...we know their demands. The government will form a high-level committee in one or two days. Examplary actions are going to be taken in 2-3 days on the basis of evidence," Pandey said. The announcement is being seen as the government's first formal step towards addressing the concerns raised by thousands of recruitment aspirants across the state.

How the protest began

The agitation began after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were declared on July 5. Candidates alleged irregularities in the recruitment process and demanded an impartial investigation into the examination. Since then, students have been staging round-the-clock demonstrations and an indefinite sit-in, insisting on greater transparency in the recruitment system and accountability from authorities.

Student leader modifies hunger strike after Sonam Wangchuk's appeal

On Wednesday, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato announced that he would continue his protest by abstaining from food while consuming water, instead of observing a complete fast. The decision came after activist Sonam Wangchuk appealed to him to modify his hunger strike while assuring continued support for the students' movement. Mahato said he would continue to stand in solidarity with the protesting aspirants until their demands are addressed.

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