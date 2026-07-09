Jharkhand unveils AI Policy 2026-31, proposes Rs 1,150 crore investment for digital revolution

Ranchi:

Aiming to enhance the state artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Jharkhand has launched a transformative roadmap to accelerate the digital transformation and establish it as India's leading Public Governance-led AI State through Artificial Intelligence (AI). The roadmap was unveiled during the National Stakeholders' Consultation 2026 held at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The roadmap outlines a comprehensive strategy to integrate AI across governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, industry and citizen services, enabling faster, transparent and data-driven decision-making while improving the quality, efficiency and accessibility of public services.

The proposed Jharkhand Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2026–2031 aims to integrate AI across governance, healthcare, agriculture, education, mining, environmental management and disaster response, while ensuring transparency, data privacy, cybersecurity and the responsible use of technology.

The three flagship AI initiatives of Jharkhand

For this, the state government has proposed the Chief Minister Data Intelligence Platform (CM-DIP), which is an AI-enabled decision-support system for real-time monitoring of government programmes, infrastructure projects and departmental performance has been proposed. The roadmap also includes AI-powered citizen services through multilingual digital platforms, WhatsApp-based service delivery, digital grievance redressal and Panchayat-level access to government services.

The consultation also stressed upon three flagship AI initiatives: CM-DIP, Health & Nutrition Vigilance System (HNVS) and Critical Minerals Administration System (CMAS). These are designed to strengthen governance, healthcare delivery and mineral administration through intelligent data analytics.

As part of its long-term digital vision, Jharkhand has also announced plans to establish a State AI Mission, Jharkhand AI Cloud, AI Innovation Hub, AI Park, AI Innovation Zones, Centres of Excellence and an integrated startup and skilling ecosystem to promote research, innovation, entrepreneurship and industry-academia collaboration.

Rs 1,150 crore proposed investment for AI infrastructure

To support this transformation, it also proposed an investment of Rs 1,150 crore over the next five years to build AI infrastructure, strengthen digital capabilities, support innovation and accelerate AI adoption across government departments.

Jharkhand also showcased its proposal for a 100.97-acre IT Park in Ranchi, envisioned as a hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), IT companies, startups and innovation-driven enterprises.

Under its Vision 2050, Jharkhand aims to attract over Rs 10,000 crore in investments, establish 50 plus Global Capability Centres (GCCs), nurture more than 1,000 AI startups, and generate over one lakh AI-enabled employment opportunities, positioning the state among India's foremost destinations for AI innovation, digital transformation and technology-led industrial development.

Focus on AI education, skill development

The roadmap also focuses on AI education, skill development, academic partnerships and capacity-building to create a future-ready workforce. The government has also invited technology companies, startups, academic institutions, investors and industry partners to collaborate in developing AI-driven governance solutions, digital infrastructure, innovation programmes and Centres of Excellence across the state.

The Vision 2050 positions Jharkhand as an investment-ready digital destination and sets a new benchmark for AI-enabled, citizen-centric governance that delivers inclusive growth, improved public services and sustainable development.

By harnessing the transformative potential of AI through strategic partnerships, policy reforms and digital innovation, the state aims to emerge as a national leader in innovation, digital governance and technology-driven economic progress.