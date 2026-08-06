Jharkhand paper leak row: Protesters form 11-member team to hold talks with Hemant Soren govt | Check list

Ranchi:

The student-led agitation over alleged recruitment examination irregularities in Jharkhand has entered a crucial phase, with protesters announcing an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the state government. The move comes a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren invited the agitators for discussions, saying his government's doors were open to resolving the issue. The delegation has been constituted following the government's offer for dialogue and is expected to place the protesters' demands before the authorities in an attempt to break the ongoing deadlock.

An office-bearer of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, under whose banner the protest is being organised, said, "We have formed an 11-member delegation, comprising eight students, two experts (journalists) and an advocate in response to the government's offer to hold talks in connection with the stir."

Student representatives to lead the discussions

The forum clarified that the delegation will primarily be led by student representatives. While two journalists and an advocate have been included in the team, their role will be restricted to guiding the students during the discussions. They will not directly participate in the negotiations or present the demands before the government. "The role of journalists and the advocate will be limited to providing guidance as we want peaceful talks and resolve the issue," the office-bearer added.

Eight students to represent aspirants

The student delegation announced by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum comprises the following members:

Ravindra Paswan Piyush Kumar Singh Ravindra Kumar Ravi Rajesh Prasad Neetu Kujur Kartik Soren Sandeep Kumar Shalu Singh

(Image Source : JPSC JSSC REFORM MANCH)Details of the 11-member team.

Journalists and legal expert to attend as guardians

The forum has also included representatives from the media and the legal fraternity. However, they will attend the meeting only in the capacity of guardians and mentors to the student delegation.

Journalist representatives (as guardians):

Shambhunath Chaudhary

Vikas Verma

Legal representative (as guardian):

Ajit Kumar

Protest enters a decisive stage

The agitation began on July 25 at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch. Since then, it has grown into one of the largest student-led movements witnessed in Jharkhand in recent years, drawing participation from thousands of government job aspirants demanding greater transparency in the state's recruitment process. The protesters have maintained that the movement will continue until concrete assurances are received from the government on their key demands.

What are the protesters demanding?

The protesters have been demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination, alleging serious irregularities in the recruitment process. They have also sought an independent investigation into the alleged examination anomalies, either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel comprising retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.

Apart from seeking accountability in the alleged paper leak controversy, the demonstrators have been pressing for comprehensive structural reforms in both the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) to improve transparency and restore confidence among aspirants.

Hemant Soren opens door for dialogue

The formation of the delegation comes a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren appealed to the protesting students to engage in discussions with the government. On Wednesday, Soren acknowledged that incidents of question paper leaks have emerged as a challenge across the country and said his government was willing to hold talks with the agitators to find a way forward.

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