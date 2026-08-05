Over 43 lakh names deleted from Jharkhand voter list after SIR: What does EC's draft roll show

Ranchi:

The names of over 43 lakh people have been removed from the voter list after the Election Commission on Wednesday (August 5) published the draft electoral rolls in Jharkhand following the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said that the state had 2.64 crore registered voters before the commencement of the SIR enumeration exercise.

2.21 crore voters in draft electoral roll

Kumar further said that after the completion of the enumeration phase, the draft electoral roll features 2.21 lakh voters. "As on July 29, out of 2,64,63,236 electors, 2,21,01,249 (83.51 per cent) electors have submitted their enumeration forms reflecting an overwhelming participation in the enumeration phase of SIR," he said.

The enumeration exercise for the SIR of electoral rolls in Jharkhand began on June 30 and continued until July 29. During this period, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducted door-to-door visits to distribute, collect, and verify enumeration forms.

A total of 43,61,987 voters, categorised under the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) category, have been excluded from the draft electoral rolls.

7.63 lakh voters deceased

According to CEO, among the removed names, around 7.63 lakh voters were found to be deceased, 15.92 lakh had permanently shifted, 14.50 lakh could not be traced or remained absent during the verification process, and 4.38 lakh names were identified as duplicate registrations across multiple locations.

The CEO further said that around 1.16 lakh voters refused to sign the enumeration forms and did not submit them to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the revision exercise.

Jharkhand is among the states covered in Phase 3 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which was launched on May 14. With the completion of Phase 3, the SIR exercise will have been carried out across the entire country, except for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The SIR exercise, which seeks to update and verify electoral rolls through extensive field verification, has seen several timeline revisions in recent weeks due to administrative and logistical requirements. The Election Commission has been adjusting state-wise schedules to ensure the smooth completion of the revision process.

(With PTI inputs)

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