Rift brewing in INDIA bloc? JMM officially stakes claim to both Jharkhand Rajya Sabha seats

Ranchi:

Fresh political buzz has emerged in Jharkhand ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) making it clear that it wants to contest both seats that are going to polls on June 18. The announcement came from senior JMM leader and party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, who said party workers have urged JMM president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren to field candidates on both seats, arguing that the party has consistently upheld alliance commitments and now deserves the opportunity to strengthen its representation in Parliament.

JMM says alliance has numbers to win both seats

Addressing the media, Bhattacharya pointed out that the ruling alliance in Jharkhand enjoys a comfortable majority in the Assembly and has enough numbers to secure victory on both Rajya Sabha seats. He said the alliance, comprising JMM, Congress, RJD and Left parties, successfully fought both the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections under Hemant Soren's leadership. According to him, the coalition's strong electoral performance has given it the political strength to claim both seats.

JMM leaders believe that as the largest force within the ruling coalition, the party should naturally have a greater role in the Rajya Sabha contest.

Congress announcement adds new twist

The development comes just days after Congress announced its own candidate for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand. The party named Pranav Jha in its list of candidates for the upcoming elections, a move that was widely interpreted as Congress asserting its claim within the alliance's traditional seat-sharing arrangement.

However, JMM's latest stand has complicated the picture and raised questions about how the ruling partners will resolve competing claims before nominations are finalised.

Rift emerging within the alliance?

While neither party has publicly spoken of any disagreement, political observers believe JMM's declaration has exposed underlying differences within the ruling alliance. For years, JMM and Congress have worked together as key partners in Jharkhand politics and jointly form the current government in the state. Both parties were instrumental in retaining power in the 2024 Assembly elections and have frequently projected unity against the BJP.

However, Rajya Sabha elections often become a test of political influence within alliances, and JMM's decision to openly seek both seats is being viewed as an attempt to reinforce its position as the dominant political force in the state.

The Rajya Sabha elections are not merely about sending representatives to Parliament. They are also seen as a reflection of a party's standing within a coalition. For JMM, securing both seats would strengthen its voice in national politics and underline its leadership role within the Jharkhand alliance.

For Congress, retaining representation from the state remains equally important as it seeks to maintain its influence and bargaining power within the broader INDIA bloc.

Also Read: JMM's two-seat push puts Congress on collision course ahead of Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls: What's the math?