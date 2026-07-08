Hemant Soren launches National Stakeholders Consultation, unveils vision for AI-led growth in Jharkhand

New Delhi:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday inaugurated the two-day National Stakeholders Consultation in New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, technology experts, academicians and representatives from leading global technology companies to discuss the state's roadmap for IT, artificial intelligence (AI), digital governance and future technologies.

Addressing the gathering, Soren said Jharkhand's identity should no longer be defined only by its rich mineral resources but also by its intellectual capital. "Jharkhand's identity should not be limited to mines, but also be known for minds," he said, adding that the state must move from being resource-driven to research-driven, and from extraction to innovation.

The chief minister said Jharkhand is committed to accelerating its industrial and technological transformation and stressed that India's industrial growth cannot be complete without the development of Jharkhand. He also highlighted the need to promote an inclusive, knowledge-based economy by giving equal importance to research, innovation and sustainable development alongside the state's natural resources.

The first day of the consultation focused on information technology, artificial intelligence, digital governance and emerging technologies as part of the state's Vision 2050.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Jharkhand National Stakeholders Consultation

Representatives from leading technology firms, including Microsoft, Google and IBM, along with industry bodies and policy experts, shared recommendations on strengthening Jharkhand's digital ecosystem, attracting IT investments and preparing the state for future technological demands.

During the event, the state government presented concept papers on the proposed Jharkhand AI Policy, Jharkhand Investment Promotion Policy, Jharkhand Tourism Policy, Jharkhand Textile Policy, JIADA Regulations and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy.

Suggestions were invited from stakeholders to make these policies more effective, industry-friendly and investment-oriented.

A Business-to-Government (B2G) dialogue was also held, where government officials and industry representatives discussed opportunities for investment and collaboration in IT, AI, digital governance and other advanced technology sectors.

Soren said the state government is committed to preparing Jharkhand for future technologies and that consultations with stakeholders would play a key role in shaping policies that promote investment, generate employment and ensure inclusive development.

The event was attended by state ministers Deepika Pandey Singh (Rural Development and Panchayati Raj), Irfan Ansari (Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare), Sanjay Kumar Yadav (Industries, Labour and Employment) and Sudivya Kumar (Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports, Youth Affairs, Urban Development and Housing).

Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Development Commissioner Ajay Kumar Singh, senior government officials and representatives from Microsoft, Google and IBM also participated in the consultation.

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