At National Stakeholders' Consultation 2026, Jharkhand pitches itself as tourism investment hub

New Delhi:

Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government showcased the state's tourism investment potential at the two-day National Stakeholders' Consultation 2026 in New Delhi, which brought together policymakers, tourism experts, industry leaders, and development partners to discuss strategies to position the state as one of India's leading tourism and investment destinations.

The consultations, held at Hotel Taj Palace in the national capital, were held under the theme, "Destination Jharkhand: Driving Tourism Investment and Inclusive Development."

The state government highlighted how Jharkhand is rapidly emerging as a diversified, investment-ready tourism destination, with tourism playing a vital role in driving economic growth, employment generation and sustainable development. Jharkhand recorded 5.85 crore tourist visits in 2024, including 4.4 crore pilgrim visits, reflecting its immense tourism potential.

By granting industry status to tourism, the state government has created new opportunities for private investment, institutional finance and infrastructure development. While strengthening its religious tourism, Jharkhand is also promoting eco-tourism, wildlife tourism, adventure tourism, water sports, mining tourism and community-based tribal tourism.

The government is creating an enabling ecosystem through progressive policy reforms, including the proposed Tourism Policy 2026, Homestay Policy 2026, digital single-window registration and other investor-friendly initiatives. Tourism infrastructure is being strengthened under flagship Central Government schemes such as PRASHAD and Swadesh Darshan, while new destinations and visitor amenities are being developed across the state.

Private investment has been invited in hotels, resorts, ropeways, skywalks, water sports, floating restaurants, houseboats, camping sites and experiential tourism projects, supported by an attractive package of incentives.

By leveraging its unparalleled natural beauty, rich spiritual heritage and vibrant tribal culture, along with world-class tourism infrastructure and strong community participation, the Jharkhand government aims to transform the state into eastern India's leading sustainable and investment-ready tourism destination.

"Nature has gifted Jharkhand not only with abundant minerals but also with extraordinary natural beauty, which is even more valuable. While Jharkhand is widely recognised as a mineral-rich state, we want it to be equally known for its unmatched natural beauty. Jharkhand has opened its doors to tourism, and we warmly welcome visitors from across the country," said Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar at the event.

"A five-star hotel may directly employ around 200 people, but if we develop 100 homestays, with each family comprising five members, nearly 500 people can be connected to sustainable livelihoods. Our upcoming Homestay Policy will be highly attractive and will help establish Jharkhand as one of the country's leading homestay destinations," he added.

Emphasising the importance of religious tourism, he said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the government is actively reaching out across the country to invite people to experience Jharkhand's rich cultural, spiritual and natural heritage. He further assured investors and tourism stakeholders that the state government is fully committed to creating a welcoming and investment-friendly environment.

"Jharkhand has a unique charm. Whoever visits the state or belongs to it carries a lifelong connection with its beauty, culture and warmth. We invite everyone to explore, experience and invest in Jharkhand as we build a sustainable and inclusive tourism ecosystem together," he said.