CID summons sitting JPSC members in connection with exam irregularities investigation

New Delhi:

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has summoned all three sitting members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and will be questioning them over the alleged JPSC exam irregularities, which have triggered protests in Jharkhand. The agency has issued summonses to commission members Dr Ajita Bhattacharya, Dr Anima Hansda, and Dr Jamal Ahmed. The three members will be questioned starting Monday.

The members were appointed to their positions on September 2, 2021. The state Cabinet had approved their appointments in August 2021. The CID will now seek information from the three members regarding decisions and developments related to the examination process. Notably, Dr Bhattacharya is the wife of a JMM spokesperson and general secretary who is considered to be a close associate of state Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

'Cancel, investigate and reform' slogans Echo in Ranchi on Martyr Nirmal Mahto's Martyrdom Day

Meanwhile, the streets of Ranchi witnessed an unprecedented display of the fight for student rights on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Nirmal Mahto. Thousands of protesting students came together under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum, staging a large and disciplined flag march. The demands were centred around three key demands: "Cancel, Investigate and Reform."

The march started at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and passed through the major roads in the city before it reached the Albert Ekka Chowk. The protesting students carried placards and images depicting the Jharkhand envisioned by Mahto, in continuation of their demand for comprehensive reforms in the examination system and a fair investigation into alleged irregularities.

Four candidates on hunger strike for 5 Days; indefinite protest still going on

Notably, the indefinite protest against the exam irregularities has entered its 15th day for their three-point set of demands. Meanwhile, two female and two male candidates have been observing an indefinite hunger strike for the past five days. Rahul Kumar, one of the students, was admitted to the ICU after his health condition deteriorated. However, he continued his hunger strike despite his condition.

The protesting students have sent a clear message to the state government that their protest would continue until the demands are met. The students stated that the government should immediately take a decision on their demands, which are cancellation of the examination, a high-level investigation into the alleged irregularities, and implementation of reforms. They asked the government not to test the patience of the youth.

Meanwhile, the students have announced a major mobilisation on August 10. They have declared that lakhs of students from across Jharkhand will reach Ranchi and participate in a gherao of the state Legislative Assembly.

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