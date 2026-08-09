Three JPSC members, summoned by CID over exam irregularities, resign from their posts

New Delhi:

The three sitting members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) have resigned from their posts after being summoned by the CID for questioning on Monday, August 10. The three members - Ajita Bhattacharya, Jameel Ahmed, and Anima Hansda - have sent their resignations to the Governor. The simultaneous resignations are being seen as a significant development amid the ongoing controversy over alleged examination irregularities in the JPSC.

Moreover, the Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignations after the recommendation of the state government. This came a day after the three members were issued summons by the CID for questioning over the alleged irregularities in the JPSC exam, conducted on April 19. The members were appointed to their positions on September 2, 2021. The state Cabinet had approved their appointments in August 2021. The CID will now seek information from the three members regarding decisions and developments related to the examination process. Notably, Dr Bhattacharya is the wife of a JMM spokesperson and general secretary who is considered to be a close associate of state Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand state govt ready to cancel JPSC exam

Earlier today, the Jharkhand state government agreed to cancel the JPSC exam after the students' protest entered its 16th day. The state government is also prepared to order CID and ED investigations into the backlog papers where there are allegations of irregularities. Sources said that the state has agreed to the majority of the demands of the students, but their demand for a CBI probe into the irregularities is still in deadlock.

According to sources, the Jharkhand government is also not ready to cancel all the exams Abhay Tiwari appeared in. Tiwari has been one of the accused in the exam irregularities, and he reportedly cleared 12 examinations in the last 13 years. The state government has communicated these points to the main student group and has accepted many of their demands. The government has also said that a chargesheet will be filed within 90 days.

Students want CBI investigation, warns assembly march

Meanwhile, the student leaders have stated that they want a CBI investigation into the matter and warned the state government of a march to the assembly. "Will march to J'khand assembly on Aug 10; not ready for compromise till CBI probe announced," student leaders said.

Meanwhile, minister Sudivya Kumar stated that the government officials had a "positive dialogue with students; now they will decide on withdrawing agitation", adding, "J'khand govt to recommend ED probe into financial irregularities in JPSC exams. Fast-track court to be set up, charge sheet within 90 days in exam irregularities cases."

(Report - Mukesh Kumar)

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Jharkhand govt ready to cancel JPSC exam after students' protest, CBI probe still in deadlock