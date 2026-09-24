Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War out, actor features with brutally wounded

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War has released its first look, with Ranbir Kapoor at the centre of the new poster. The actor appears in a previously unseen avatar, offering the first glimpse of his character in the much-awaited film. The poster gives little away about the story, but Ranbir's appearance suggests a distinct look for the actor. The visual has Bhansali’s detailed period-drama aesthetic, while the accompanying background music adds to the mood of the reveal.

The makers shared the poster on social media along with the caption, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!” The post also reiterated the film's release date, January 21, 2027.

See the post here:

Ranbir, Alia and Vicky lead the film

Love And War brings Ranbir together with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The three actors headline the film, which is being directed by Bhansali. The project marks another collaboration between Ranbir and Bhansali after Saawariya. Alia, meanwhile, reunites with the filmmaker after Gangubai Kathiawadi. Details about the characters and the plot of Love And War have largely been kept under wraps.

Bhansali is known for combining elaborate visuals with music, and the first look continues that approach. The music accompanying the poster also forms part of the reveal.

Love And War release date

Love And War is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.