Google Pixel 11 to launch on August 12: Everything we know about price, cameras, Tensor G6 and more

New Delhi:

Google is just a few days out from showing off its new Pixel 11 series. The company will make everything official at its big event on August 12 at 3 PM EST (or 3:30 AM IST on August 13, if you are in India). We are expecting to see four devices debut at the event—the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

This year’s Pixel is expected to bring better displays, upgraded cameras, and Google’s next-gen Tensor G6 chip. But all those upgrades are coming at a price—literally. With rising memory and component expenses, you can expect the new Pixels to cost more than last year’s.

Google Pixel 11 Series Expected Price

Leaks point to a USD 100 bump across the board compared to the Pixel 10 series. Google’s already hinted that climbing component costs are pushing up device prices. Supposedly, the base Pixel 11 will kick off at USD 899 (roughly Rs 85,600), with the Pixel 11 Pro landing at USD 1,099 (about Rs 1,04,600). The Pixel 11 Pro XL could set you back USD 1,299 (around Rs 1,23,700), and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be the priciest of them all at USD 1,899 (about Rs 1,80,800). Of course, India pricing could end up higher after taxes and local fees.

Pixel 11 Series: Colours

As for colours, the regular Pixel 11 should show up in Hibiscus, Frost, Obsidian, and Pistachio. The Pro phones look set to add Dune, Light Fog, Midnight Haze, and Pine to the mix. If you are eyeing the Fold, you will get to pick between Pine and Graphite Grey.

Pixel 11 series display specifications

Display specs are shaping up nicely too. The Pixel 11 is likely to pack a 6.3-inch Actua OLED panel with Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The Pixel 11 Pro keeps the same size but upgrades to a higher-res Super Actua LTPO OLED display and a blinding 3,600 nits of brightness. The XL model’s getting even bigger with a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED. And the Fold? Expect an 8-inch internal screen, plus a 6.4-inch cover display—both supporting 120Hz.

Tensor G6 Could Power the New Pixels

Inside, the whole Pixel 11 family runs on the new Tensor G6 chip, paired with the Titan M3 security chip. Rumor has it the top-end models could come with as much as 16GB of RAM, though some sources suggest Google might dial RAM back on certain variants to keep prices under control. Either way, the Tensor G6 is all about on-device AI, which means the Pixels should handle more advanced Gemini features right on your phone, without always needing the cloud.

Pixel 11 Camera Specifications

The standard Pixel 11 gets a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide, plus up to 30x Super Res Zoom. The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL reportedly move up to a triple setup: a 50MP main shooter, 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP periscope telephoto, which handles 5x optical zoom and a wild 120x Pro Zoom. The Fold is expected to cram in three rear cameras and a selfie cam for each display.

Pixel 11 series battery and charging

The Pixel 11 is expected to use a 4,985mAh cell, while the Pro drops a little to 4,850mAh. The Pro XL goes bigger at 5,115 mAh with 45W wired charging. The Fold has a 4,806mAh battery and 30W charging, plus Qi2 wireless charging support on all Pro models and the Fold. Even with battery sizes close to last year, Google’s hoping the new chipset gives you longer life in daily use.

Pixel 11 launch: What to expect?

All that said, we will get the full story—final specs, official India prices, and launch dates—straight from Google at the event. Until then, all these details come from leaks and rumours, so take them with a pinch of salt.

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