Pixel 10a pre-orders live: Expected India price, colours and key features revealed

Google Pixel 10a, the highly speculated and expected device from the leading tech giant, is in the news. And if you are someone who is wondering about the price tag, then this article is for you. The price details have leaked ahead of its February 18 sale in India, and the mid-range Pixel phone is already available for pre-orders and is expected to offer a 120Hz OLED display, a Tensor G4 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Here is everything you need to know about the device.

Google Pixel 10a India: Launch and pre-orders

The Google Pixel 10a is almost here, and India is on the launch list. The pre-orders are already open, and the official sale kicks off on February 18. If you are willing to book it, then you can head to the Google Store or Flipkart to book yours.

Google Pixel 10a: Price leaked

Some European retailers have already spilt the beans on pricing and specs, so we have a pretty good idea of what’s coming. According to an Italian site, the base model sits at EUR 626.90 (about Rs 68,000), while the 256GB version goes up to EUR 740.91 (around Rs 80,000). Over in Norway, the numbers are a bit different: NOK 7,466 (roughly Rs 71,000) for the base and NOK 8,798 (about Rs 82,000) for the 256GB variant.

Now, these are not official Indian prices, and taxes or import duties might shift things, but it looks like the Pixel 10a will land in the premium mid-range spot.

Expect three colour options: Fog Grey, Obsidian and Purple.

Expected features and specifications

The Pixel 10a is shaping up to be a big step up from earlier A-series models. Think of a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, it runs on Google’s new Tensor G4 chip, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage—pretty solid for a phone in this range.

Camera, battery and other highlights

You get a 48MP main sensor on the back, a 13MP ultra-wide, and a 13MP selfie camera. There’s also a Titan M2 security chip, dual-band 5G, NFC, eSIM support, and both wired and wireless charging. Google claims the battery can handle up to 1,000 charging cycles, so it should last you a while.

All in all, the Pixel 10a packs a punch—flagship features, a clean Android experience, and a price that doesn’t go completely overboard. If you’ve been waiting for a new Pixel, this one’s worth a look.