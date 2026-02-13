Bangladesh Election 2026: PM Modi dials Tarique Rahman, conveys support to fulfill aspirations of Bangladeshis

New Delhi:

PM Narendra Modi has congratulated BNP Chief Tarique Rahman over a phone call today, February 13. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples." Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE

"I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," PM Modi in his post on X.

BNP has registered a landslide victory in 13th parliamentary election. As per the latest trends, BNP has won 213 seats, Jamaat and allies bagged 71 seats. Islami Andolon Bangladesh has won one seat, others- 6 seats. The election mainly saw a contest between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its former ally, Jamaat-e-Islami. The Awami League, once led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, did not take part as the party has since been disbanded.

Bangladesh polls featured 127 million eligible voters, nearly half aged 18-37, with 4.57 million first-timers, across 299 constituencies. Some 1,755-1,981 candidates from 50-59 parties competed, BNP fielding 291 as frontrunner; banned Awami League was excluded. BNP-Jamaat rivalry centered on corruption, inflation, jobs and economic growth. A parallel vote tested Muhammad Yunus's interim government's 84-point National Charter 2025 for governance reforms.

