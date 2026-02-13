Zimbabwe upset Australia in T20 World Cup, defend 169 runs to keep Super 8 hopes alive

Colombo:

Upsets in the T20 World Cup are becoming far more frequent than in the past. In the 2024 edition, the USA stunned Pakistan, while in 2022, Namibia shocked Sri Lanka and Ireland pulled off a remarkable victory over England. Adding to the growing list of surprises, Italy secured their maiden T20 World Cup win last night by defeating Nepal. And today, Zimbabwe achieved the unthinkable, toppling tournament favourites Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Batting first, Zimbabwe put up 169 for the loss of two wickets. It initially sparked debate about whether the Chevrons had adopted the right approach. They began cautiously and only shifted gears after Sikandar Raza walked in, who smashed an unbeaten 25 off just 13 deliveries. Opener Brian Bennett anchored the innings with a steady 64 off 56 balls, providing much-needed stability at the top.

Though his tempo drew criticism midway through the innings, especially in an era where a strike rate below 115 is often frowned upon in T20 cricket, the nature of the pitch told a different story. It wasn’t a batter-friendly surface, and as the second innings unfolded, Zimbabwe’s 169 began to look like a formidable total.

Renshaw’s heroic efforts went in vain

Australia were still widely expected to chase it down. Even without key players, including captain Mitchell Marsh, the Kangaroos possessed enough firepower to get the job done. However, they stumbled to 29 for 4 as Zimbabwe’s bowlers seized control. Batting at number six, Matthew Renshaw revived hopes with a fighting 65 off 44 balls, but Australia ultimately fell 23 runs short.

With the ball, Blessing Muzarabani led the charge, claiming four crucial wickets and dismantling Australia’s top order to set the tone. Brad Evans chipped in with three scalps, sealing one of Zimbabwe’s most memorable victories in World Cup history.

