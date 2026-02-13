PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', new complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled Seva Teerth, the new building of the Prime Minister's Office, and Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2. Notably, the inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem.

New building to function with modern, future-ready facilities

For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities, the PMO said in a statement.



Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations. Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 accommodate law, defence, finance, health, agriculture, and several other key ministries.

Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices

Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralised reception facilities. Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes.



These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency, the PMO said. The building complexes include comprehensive safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors.

Seva Teerth designed with 4-Star GRIHA standards

