AUS vs ZIM live cricket score: Australia opt to bowl first as Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor ruled out

Colombo:

AUS vs ZIM live cricket score: Australia and Zimbabwe face off today in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With Sri Lanka winning both their matches, this game is massively important in Group B, especially for Zimbabwe who have not lost to Australia in the T20 World Cup. In the only match between the two teams at the mega event, Zimbabwe defeated the Aussies back in 2007.

Brendan Taylor is the only player active from that clash but he has been ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury. Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first as they miss their regular captain Mitchell Marsh yet again due to a groin injury. Australia have made two changes to their playing XI as Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett have been left out and Ben Dwarshuis and Tim David have been included.

As for Zimbabwe, with Taylor gone, they will miss his experience and Richard Ngarava has been rested as a precautionary measure. Tony Munyonga and Graeme Cremer have been included in the playing XI.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Australia have won two out of three matches played against Zimbabwe and their only loss came back in the 2007 World T20.

Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani