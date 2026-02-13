Farmers, women and youth in focus as PM Modi signs first files at new office Seva Teerth

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday signed a series of key files from his new office complex, Seva Teerth, approving major policy decisions aimed at benefiting women, youth, farmers and vulnerable citizens. PM Modi's first decisions from Seva Teerth reflect a spirit of Seva and touch every section of society.

In his first set of decisions after shifting to Seva Teerth, the Prime Minister underlined a governance approach rooted in "seva" (service), with initiatives designed to touch every section of society. The files cleared focus on social security, rural prosperity, agricultural infrastructure and innovation-led growth.

The decisions taken in the first set of approvals include the launch of PM RAHAT Scheme, Doubling of target of Lakhpati Didis to 6 crore, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund doubled to Rs 2 lakh crore, Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore.

PM RAHAT Scheme: Cashless treatment for road accident victims

The Prime Minister has approved the launch of the PM RAHAT scheme. Under this initiative, accident victims will get cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, ensuring that no life is lost due to lack of immediate medical help.

Lakhpati didis target doubled to 6 crore

The government has crossed the milestone of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, achieving the target more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline. Building on this momentum, the Prime Minister has now set a fresh and ambitious goal of 6 crore Lakhpati Didis by March 2029, effectively doubling the programme's scale and aspiration.

The move is aimed at further strengthening women-led self-help groups and boosting rural household incomes, while accelerating women’s economic empowerment across the country.

Agriculture infrastructure fund

In a move aimed at strengthening India's entire agriculture value chain, the PM has approved doubling the outlay of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore.

Startup India Fund

To power India's innovation ecosystem, especially in deep tech, early-stage ideas, advanced manufacturing and breakthrough technologies, the PM has approved the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore. The initiative is aimed at supporting the next generation of Indian startups and strengthening the country's innovation ecosystem.

PM Modi inaugurates new PMO at Seva Teerth complex

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Seva Teerth complex, which will house the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat. He unveiled the plaque of Seva Teerth at the new complex -- the name inscribed in Devanagari script on the wall of the complex. Below it is the motto 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' (citizen is akin to God).

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, and officials from the PMO were present on the occasion when Modi inaugurated the new building.

Since 2014, the Modi government has taken steady steps to move away from symbols of India's colonial past and to usher a shift in mindset, officials said.

