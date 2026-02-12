ChatGPT Deep Research gets major upgrade: New controls, full-screen viewer and smarter GPT-5.2 launched

New Delhi:

If you use ChatGPT a lot—maybe for work, school, or hunting down information—this update’s worth knowing about. OpenAI just rolled out a big upgrade to Deep Research, a tool they launched about a year ago (it used to be called DeepSearch). The changes make it a lot faster and more accurate, especially for research that needs several steps.

Deep Research started out as a way to help people tackle tricky research projects. Stuff that takes more than a quick search—like pulling together sources, double-checking info, and digging into details. With this update, it’s more organised, and you get more control.

Now you can limit your research to certain websites. Before, you had to mention your preferred sites in every prompt (which got old fast). Now, you just set it up in the system, and it sticks. For students, journalists, or anyone who only trusts a handful of sources—especially in India—this is a game changer. You get more relevant results and less junk.

(Image Source : CHATGPT)ChatGPT

Another handy feature is that you can connect apps during your research. These apps bring in solid data, so academic and professional work goes a lot smoother.

Editing your research plan is easier

In the past, if you wanted to change your plan after subscribing, you had to scrap it and start over. Now, you could adjust your goals or steps before you dive in.

That saves time and makes big projects way less stressful.

They have also added a full-screen report viewer. It’s clean and easy to read, set up like a real document. Your index sits on the left, and sources show up on the right, so you can focus and edit without distractions.

One of the important things is that OpenAI also updated the GPT-5.2 Instant model.

It’s sharper now, giving you better answers, summaries, and data breakdowns. Reasoning and interpretation tasks feel smoother and more on point.

All in all, these upgrades make research with ChatGPT a lot more practical and efficient.