India register comfortable 93-run win over Namibia despite sloppy batting performance in Delhi

India defeated Namibia by 93 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya delivered with the bat, scoring 61 and 52 runs, respectively. Overall, the management would expect the team to get better despite scoring 209 runs on the board.

India made it two wins in two at the T20 World Cup 2026 with a victory over Namibia on February 12, moving a step closer to the Super 8 stage. They won by 93 runs, but it wasn’t a flawless performance from the Suryakumar Yadav-led side. A similar trend was visible in the opener against the USA and with Pakistan up next, there are a few areas that need tightening.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya did the bulk of the scoring. Kishan tore into the bowling, scoring 61 runs off 24 balls to give India early momentum, while Hardik chipped in with a brisk 52 off 28 deliveries. Beyond those two, however, the batting effort lacked fluency against what was considered a modest attack.

Sanju Samson looked positive at the start but once again couldn’t convert it into a substantial score. Suryakumar, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh all struggled for rhythm, appearing out of sync despite a surface that offered plenty for the batters. For Namibia, skipper Gerhard Erasmus was the standout performer, returning figures of 4 for 20 in his four overs and keeping his side in the contest for large periods.

Bowlers stepped up to win it

When it came to the chase, Namibia were off to a flying start. They made 57 runs in the powerplay and kept the Indian bowlers in check but soon after Varun Chakravarthy was introduced, things changed. The star spinner produced a magical spell, claiming three wickets for seven runs in just two overs. Towards the end, Hardik delivered with the ball, picking up two wickets, the same as Axar Patel.

With the win, India have extended their record to 10 for most successive wins in T20 World Cup history. Pandya, in the meantime, was adjudged the Player of the Match for his half-century and a couple of wickets. 

