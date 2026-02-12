Ishan Kishan wreaks havoc on JJ Smit, smashes 28 runs in an over against Namibia

New Delhi:

India’s Ishan Kishan performed exceptionally well against Namibia in game 18 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides took on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, and India came in to bat first after losing the toss.

The early stages of the game saw India opener Ishan Kishan put forth an exceptional performance. Putting forth an impeccable showing, Kishan amassed 61 runs in 24 deliveries, but it was the 6th over where Kishan went into carnage mode.

Taking on JJ Smit in the final over of the powerplay, Kishan took the bowler to the cleaners. Hitting the second, third, fourth, and fifth balls of the over for a six, Ishan ended the over with a four on the final delivery, scoring a total of 28 runs in the over.

He continued his hitting and eventually departed after scoring 61 runs and provided the Indian team with just the right platform that they needed after Sanju Samson’s dismissal.

India aim to register 2nd win of their campaign

It is worth noting that the Indian team come into the game on the back of a victory in their first game of the tournament against the USA. While the USA put forth a good showing with the ball, they were unable to replicate their showing when chasing down the target. Thanks to Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, India managed to defeat the visitors.

With a win behind them, the Men in Blue will hope for more of the same as they take on Namibia. With a brilliant start to the first innings of the game, it could be interesting to see how the middle order capitalises for the Indian team.

