  4. IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score Updates: Abhishek Sharma remains doubtful, Jasprit Bumrah to return
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score Updates: India play Namibia in their second game in the T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of that, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side suffered a major blow as Abhishek Sharma is doubtful for the clash. Jasprit Bumrah, in the meantime, is set to return to the playing XI.

India vs Namibia
India vs Namibia Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

After a narrow win over the United States of America (USA) in the opening night, India now move to their second game against Namibia on February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Ahead of that, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side suffered a major blow as opener Abhishek Sharma is doubtful for the game. He was admitted to the hospital on February 10, where a few tests were run after the southpaw complained of stomach pain. He was eventually released but the team management may not want to risk him at the moment, especially when the game against Pakistan is just around the corner. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his return to the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj, who clinched three wickets in the opening game, is likely to be dropped to make room for Bumrah. Sanju Samson, in the meantime, is expected to open alongside Ishan Kishan if Abhishek is indeed given a break.

For Namibia, it’s an opportunity to make a statement in world cricket. The USA put the Indian team under pressure and there’s no reason why Namibia can’t do it. They suffered a defeat to the Netherlands in their opening game and there’s of course, room for improvement, particularly in the batting department. The Gerhard Erasmus-led side lacked intent in the middle, which became problematic in the end. Against India, who play an aggressive brand of cricket, Namibia need to change the approach. 

The surface, in the meantime, will heavily favour the batters. A high-scoring match is expected and the dew is likely to play a huge role in the second innings. 

Squads:

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt

 

Live updates :IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score Updates

  • 5:59 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What is the record so far?

    It is worth noting that both India and Namibia have played one game each in the tournament so far. Where Namibia came back with a loss in their clash, the Indian team managed to register a win when they took on the USA. 

  • 5:51 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Stat attack!

    Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, Varun Chakaravarthy has claimed 58 wickets in 31 matches, which is the highest tally by any bowler in the format during this period. Can he keep up with the same intensity on a batting-friendly pitch?

  • 5:44 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's latest on Abhishek Sharma?

    Abhishek Sharma was admitted to the hospital on the night of February 10. He was suffering from food poisoning. Tilak Varma, on February 11, informed that the southpaw has been released from the hospital but as things stand, he is unlikely to feature. It needs to be seen if he comes to the ground at all. In case he doesn't feature, Ishan Kishan will open alongside Sanju Samson. 

  • 5:39 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Status on Jasprit Bumrah!

    Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed India's opening game against USA, owing to a high fever. However, he has recovered well and is now set to return to the playing XI. He had a light practice on February 10 in Delhi, while having an intense one on February 11, bowling yorkers and bouncers in the nets. 

  • 5:34 PM (IST)Feb 12, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    WE ARE LIVE FROM DELHI!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between India and Namibia from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. For the Suryakumar Yadav-led side, it's all about keeping up with the momentum before the Pakistan game, while Namibia set to register their first win of the campaign. 

