IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score Updates: Abhishek Sharma remains doubtful, Jasprit Bumrah to return

New Delhi:

After a narrow win over the United States of America (USA) in the opening night, India now move to their second game against Namibia on February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Ahead of that, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side suffered a major blow as opener Abhishek Sharma is doubtful for the game. He was admitted to the hospital on February 10, where a few tests were run after the southpaw complained of stomach pain. He was eventually released but the team management may not want to risk him at the moment, especially when the game against Pakistan is just around the corner. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his return to the playing XI. Mohammed Siraj, who clinched three wickets in the opening game, is likely to be dropped to make room for Bumrah. Sanju Samson, in the meantime, is expected to open alongside Ishan Kishan if Abhishek is indeed given a break.

For Namibia, it’s an opportunity to make a statement in world cricket. The USA put the Indian team under pressure and there’s no reason why Namibia can’t do it. They suffered a defeat to the Netherlands in their opening game and there’s of course, room for improvement, particularly in the batting department. The Gerhard Erasmus-led side lacked intent in the middle, which became problematic in the end. Against India, who play an aggressive brand of cricket, Namibia need to change the approach.

The surface, in the meantime, will heavily favour the batters. A high-scoring match is expected and the dew is likely to play a huge role in the second innings.

Squads:

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt